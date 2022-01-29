"It’s a joke" - NFL Analyst critical of Jeff Garcia for controversial comments on fellow analyst Mina Kimes

NFL analyst Molly Qerim has fired back at former 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia over his comments relating to Mina Kimes. Garcia fired back at Kimes after her comments on 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and called her "a joke".

In response, Molly Qerim, who has worked with both Garcia and Kimes, spoke on ESPN's First Take with Stephen A. Smith and blasted Garcia for his comments.

“So, I worked with Jeff Garcia at NFL network," Qerim said. "So this is extremely disappointing to see on a show with him, NFL AM at the time. I hope he retracts these statements and comes out with an apology.

"The second thing I want to say is, I admire Mina Kimes so much and I have sat on this set with Super Bowl champions and watched them ask Mina her opinion and want to know Mina’s thoughts on the play, Mina’s thoughts on the game. Mina is a pioneer. I also, as you are, I'm friends with everyone on NFL Live and I know part of the team. Part of the reason that show is doing so well is because that team respects each other and they respect each other's opinions, including Mina."

Qerim also pointed out that there are quite a few high-paid men in sports media who should not be talking about sports at all if having to throw a pass was the criteria to do so. She then laid emphasis on the fact that "women are not going anywhere".

"So it's just extremely disappointing," Qerim continued, "and then there should be no sports media like you said Stephen A, if you have to throw a pass then there's quite a few men, high-paid men that should never be talking about sports and I'll end this just by saying we're not going anywhere.

"Women are not going anywhere. Okay, we're gonna have a seat at the table in all respective industries. So get used to it. Because we're going to continue to come and continue to come. And it's an honor. It's an honor to work with Mina Kimes, she went to Yale, she's brilliant. She watches the games multiple times. It’s a joke.”

How did the Jeff Garcia and Mina Kimes situation start?

The situation started when Kimes made comments regarding Jimmy Garoppolo and his performance against the Packers in the Divisional round of the playoffs.

“Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t the reason they’re winning,” she said on ESPN’s “First Take” on Tuesday. “They’re winning with him, but not because of him… He posted the second-lowest QBR in 15 years [against the Packers].”

These comments clearly angered Jeff Garcia, who launched a tirade against the NFL Live analyst by calling her a joke and stating that she has no idea what it takes to play quarterback in the league.

"Who the hell is Mina Kimes and when is the last time she threw a touchdown pass in a game? Never! Ever! has she taken a snap or can truly understand the ability, the mindset, the physical and mental toughness, that it takes to play the QB position or any position in the NFL," Garcia wrote on an Instagram post.

Brian Floyd @BrianMFloyd when insecure dudes can’t attack the points they attack the person. mina is brilliant and we’re lucky to have her. y’all be nice and not sad and angry like jeffrey here when insecure dudes can’t attack the points they attack the person. mina is brilliant and we’re lucky to have her. y’all be nice and not sad and angry like jeffrey here https://t.co/kvEVoPiOPo

"The fact that there are people out there given a platform to talk about something that they have never done is hilarious and that’s how you have to look at her, she’s a joke!" Garcia continued in his Instagram post. "So let’s just laugh at her and support Jimmy, root on our Niners to go out and beat the living f—k out of one more team. That’s what it takes. She will never know that feeling. Can I get an amen? Peace."

It's certainly not a good look for Garcia and whether he retracts his comments remains to be seen, but the former NFL quarterback will be in for some harsh criticism over his tirade against Mina Kimes.

Edited by Piyush Bisht