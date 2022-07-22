“'Who the f*** is this nerd?'” - NFL analyst defends Daniel Jones amid criticism

Most agree that Daniel Jones could be reaching the end of his run with the New York Giants. He is a player in need of a big year in 2022. Since he was selected sixth overall in the 2019 draft, NFL fans have used him as a punching bag. He's had jokes and slander hurled his way on a weekly basis. Now there are rumors the Giants are looking to replace him with Jimmy Garoppolo.

However, Pat McAfee has come out to defend the quarterback. Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, the host blamed the Giants and the surrounding circumstances for the quarterback's struggles. Here's how he put it:

"He has big speed and over the last few years of his career, the team has kind of been dead... draft night he was mocked and ridiculed for even being selected, 'who the f*** is this nerd? Never even heard of this guy...'"

He went on:

"Saquon gets hurt. [The] offensive line gets hurt. There's been turnover. People said Jason Garrett being his offensive coordinator probably didn't help. I think Golden Tate actually said that. So I believe if you're in Daniel Jones' family or friend group you're saying this guy's been f****d over literally since day one."

The former punter definitely has a point, as the Giants have not been an easy franchise for a quarterback.

But what do the stats say about Jones' time in New York? Has he really been a disaster? Or is he being held responsible for events beyond his control?

Daniel Jones' NFL career with the New York Giants

Daniel Jones at Training Camp

Daniel Jones started 12 games in his rookie season, going 3-9. While his win-loss didn't impress, his throwing statistics fared much better. Over the course of the season, he threw for 3,027 yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

In 2020, the quarterback started 14 games, going 5-9. While the win-loss saw a slight improvement, his throwing statistics suffered. Over the course of 14 games, he threw for 2,943 yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

In 2021, Jones started 11 games, taking a step back from 2020 in going 4-7. He threw for 2,428 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Heading into 2022, Jones is entering a decisive year, presuming he isn't replaced before the season kicks off. He will have to see an increase in production, otherwise he will doubtless be released.

Can Daniel Jones prove himself to the Giants organization? With under two months until the season kicks off, we don't have to wait long to find out.

