NFL analyst defends Saquon Barkley against fans who booed him in final 76ers playoff game

As Saquon Barkley is at least now well aware, one cannot spend a lot of time with the NBA without football coming up. The former New York Giants running back made an appearance at Game 6 of the New York Knicks-Philadelphia 76ers playoff series and was greeted with a barrage of boos.

The next morning on Friday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst Mike Florio attempted to defend the former New York running back from the fans who spewed venom.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Don't hate the guy who leaves," Florio said. "The team has all of the levers and leverage in their favor to keep a guy as long as they want. Just like you said, even if there's a guy who's hellbent on leaving after seven years, you offer him more money and he'll change his mind even if you draft him. ... He's just trying to get paid for his services."

Barkley also reached for the shield himself. Taking to X on Thursday night, he vented about remaining infamous in the northeastern corner of the country.

"It’s been two months… lol no way ya can still be this mad! Mf can’t even go to a basketball game."

Expand Tweet

What is Saquon Barkley's new contract?

Saquon Barkley at Super Bowl LVIII - Previews

The former Giants first-round pick signed a three-year, $37.75 million deal to join the rival Philadelphia Eagles. The deal ends following the 2026 season, but the team has a financial incentive to cut ties after the 2025 season should the relationship not work out.

At the end of his current deal, Barkley will be heading into his age-30 season, which is teetering on the end of the career for most running backs. However, as Derrick Henry is attempting to prove, not every running back needs to hang it up at 30.

Some stars have played deep into their 30s, such as Shaun Alexander and Adrian Peterson. If Saquon Barkley aims to do the same, many believe he would need to spend at least some time as a journeyman around the league.

Saquon Barkley has had a history of trouble staying healthy. In six seasons of action, he has managed to play in more than 13 games just three times. As such, many fans believe a run into his 30s is a big ask. Barkley is set to start for the team this season ahead of Kenneth Gainwell, Will Shipley, and Lew Nichols.