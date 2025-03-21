Aaron Rodgers remains a free agent as the 2025 NFL offseason continues to play out. He was recently released by the New York Jets, and while he has been rumored to be connected to several teams, he has yet to sign a contract with any of them so far.

The Minnesota Vikings are one of the teams that have been connected to the veteran quarterback, despite them reportedly planning to start J.J. McCarthy this year. NFL analyst Mike Florio apparently isn't convinced that they will do so and explained why he thinks Rodgers will eventually land there during an episode of Pro Football Talk on Friday.

Florio said:

"My gut is telling me it's going to be Rodgers. I think he's making a bet that they're going to get through the offseason program and they're going to say Aaron Rodgers is better than J.J. McCarthy is right now, and if we want to go for it, just good enough isn't good enough.

"If we think we can win a Super Bowl with this group, let's roll the dice on Rodgers. I just have a weird feeling that's what's going to happen."

The Vikings impressively finished with a 14-3 record last season before being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. This resulted in them moving on from Sam Darnold during the free agency, especially since they already drafted J.J. McCarthy last year.

Florio isn't convinced that Minnesota will be satisfied with McCarthy locked in as their Week 1 starter after he missed all of last season with a knee injury. When it's all said and done, he believes that Rodgers will end up with the Vikings on a short-term deal to potentially serve as a bridge to McCarthy down the road.

Aaron Rodgers landing spots in 2025 NFL free agency period

Aaron Rodgers

Many teams have already addressed their quarterback situation during the 2025 NFL free agency period, but several openings still seemingly remain. Aaron Rodgers seems to fit best on a short-term contract with a potential contender with hopes of making a push toward a Super Bowl.

This is why the Minnesota Vikings make sense as a potential landing spot after their impressive season last year.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are also considered to be one of the front-runners after moving on from Russell Wilson and Justin Fields during the offseason. The New York Giants are also reportedly in the mix, though they may use their third-overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft on a prospect.

