"No more of it” - NFL analyst denounces idea of Chiefs establishing an NFL dynasty

Kansas City's loss on Sunday established one thing, according to one NFL analyst: The Chiefs aren't a dynasty.

Kevin Wides says there is only ONE dynasty in the NFL in the 2000s, and it's not Kansas City.

“I like the Chiefs. We all like the Chiefs on the show. They're a well-run team. They're a well-coached team. They're fun to watch. But all that does not make a dynasty. And, Nicolas, I have sat here and listened to ‘oh, the Chiefs dynasty,’ not just from Chiefs media, or from the players themselves. Can we run through a little quick walk down memory lane? Oh, Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs mega-deal, hype video, we're chasing a dynasty actually somewhat fair to chase the dynasty. Chris Jones. Five plus rings. Oh, that seems lofty. What about Cheetah? What does he say? Five. What? How about seven rings? No, no, this is a dynasty that started on a Dee Ford offsides.

"You won one Super Bowl. You lost a Super Bowl that you didn't score a touchdown, and now you blew an 18-point lead. No more dynasty talk. None. Zero. Zero. I know you’re saying, ‘Wildes but Tom Brady. Tom Brady also blew an 18-point lead. You know what? When Tom Brady did that he had three Super Bowl rings. He had been to four Super Bowls. You’ve been to two Super Bowls. You're shooting 50%. So I like the Chiefs. Rough day for you. But the dynasty talk needs to be rolled up in one of Joe Burrow’s cigars in smoke, go up in flames. I never want to hear it again until you win another Super Bowl.“

Tough talk from Wides, but he is right about Kansas City. They can't call themselves a dynasty when they have only won one Super Bowl, and the talk of a dynasty may have ended Sunday.

NFL fans know there are only 4 teams that can truly call themselves dynasties: The 1970s Steelers who won 4 Super Bowls, The 1980s San Fransicio 49ers (4), the 1990s Dallas Cowboys (3) and the 2000s New England Patriots (6).

All four of these teams have won multiple Super Bowls during their eras, something the Kansas City has yet to do.

But Kansas City has done something that the Buffalo Bills of the 1990s couldn't accomplish, and that's win a Super Bowl.

The Bills made it to the Super Bowl 4 straight years but never won one. Kansas City may not be a dynasty like the Patriots, but as of now, most teams still have to go through them to make it to the big game, and that's still going to be a tough feat for any team.

The road to the Super Bowl in the AFC still goes through Kansas CIty.

