“Kyle Shanahan just lied to America just now” - Stephen A. Smith blasts 49ers HC for public support of Jimmy Garoppolo 

The San Francisco 49ers were defeated by the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC title game on Sunday night. Following what was likely 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's final game with the team, head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about his quarterback and his possible departure.

Shanahan had nothing but praise for Garoppolo regarding his time with the team. On ESPN's First Take this morning, co-host Stephen A. Smith took issue with what Shanahan said. Smith, who has been critical of the way Garoppolo has played as of late, said that the head coach's message was a "lie" to NFL fans. He said what he thought he had to in order to convey in his message.

“Kyle Shanahan just lied to America just now. You don’t love coaching Jimmy G. Stop lying. You’re lying. Okay?! You’re lying, but I say that because I've grown to become a huge fan of Kyle Shanahan. That man is one hell of a coach. He really, really is. He is something special. And he said what he's supposed to say because he's your quarterback until he's not, and you're trying to protect him. But he lied to you, America. He lied. Kyle Shanahan lied his behind off.”--Stephen A. Smith on "First Take"

Smith even took to Twitter throughout the game to express how he thought other San Francisco players were performing well and criticized the quarterback for his play.

While speaking to reporters, Shanahan would also not confirm or deny whether Jimmy Garoppolo had played his final game as a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

As San Francisco's season comes to an end, the question remains as to who will be the starting quarterback next season.

Will QB Jimmy Garoppolo return to the 49ers next season?

The San Francisco 49ers seemed to lose faith in quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo last season as he battled through injury. It seems that they had lost so much faith in him that the team drafted quarterback Trey Lance with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft after trading several picks to move up in the draft to make the selection.

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith Man, this brother @19problemz is something special. And I don’t want to hear a damn person talking about Jimmy G did that. Spare me the b.s. It’s brothers like Deebo and dudes like Kyle Shanahan who are getting it done Man, this brother @19problemz is something special. And I don’t want to hear a damn person talking about Jimmy G did that. Spare me the b.s. It’s brothers like Deebo and dudes like Kyle Shanahan who are getting it done

This season, San Francisco did stick with Garoppolo but gave Lance a few opportunities to get in and play. Although it wasn't anything spectacular, Lance did have an entire season to be mentored by Garoppolo, who he thanked in the past for helping him transition into the National Football League.

Jeff Darlington @JeffDarlington John Lynch is greeting every 49ers player and coach as they enter a solemn locker room. Quick, brief handshakes. Except for one. John Lynch is greeting every 49ers player and coach as they enter a solemn locker room. Quick, brief handshakes. Except for one. https://t.co/JcvD376cLe

Also Read Article Continues below

Even if the San Francisco 49ers were interested in retaining Jimmy Garoppolo, it would be a difficult task. There are said to be several NFL teams, who are in the market for a new quarterback, who are interested in bringing Garoppolo aboard.

Edited by Windy Goodloe