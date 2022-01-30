The QB-HC duos with most wins in NFL history 

NFL history is filled with legendary pairings of head coaches and quarterbacks. It's the most important relationship for any team looking to build sustained success and form a potential dynasty. Of all the great duos of all time, none did better than these five, who have combined for the most wins ever, including the postseason.

Most wins in NFL history by a HC-QB duo

#1 - Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, New England Patriots - 249 wins

New England Patriots' Tom Brady and Bill Belichick

Pro Sports Outlook @PSO_Sports Bill Belichick’s NFL HC records:

- Super Bowl Wins (6) & Games (9)

- Conference Championship Games (13)

- Playoff Wins (31)

- Stadiums (50) played w/ a Win

- QB-HC wins (249 w/ Brady)

- Consecutive Wins (21) & Playoff Wins (10)

- 3rd most Wins (290)

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have the most wins as a duo by far. Their 249 wins are at least 100 more than any other pairing in NFL history. No duo in the top five of the rankings are still an active duo, so this record is going to stand for a long time. It's one of the many records that Brady and Belichick hold as a team, including six Super Bowl rings in nine appearances together.

#2 (tied at #2) - Sean Payton and Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints - 144 wins

New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees and Sean Payton

Sean Payton and Drew Brees are tied for the second-most wins in NFL history with 144. They won a Super Bowl together with the Saints while combining to create one of the most consistently productive offenses of all time. Drew Brees ranks among the top quarterbacks of all time statistically, recording the second-most career passing yards and touchdowns.

