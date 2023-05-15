NFL analyst destroys schedule makers for choosing Russell Wilson over 2021 Super Bowl champs

There was a lot of anticipation for quarterback Russell Wilson after he was traded to the Denver Broncos. The NFL schedule makers had so much faith that they featured the Broncos in primetime matchups in consecutive weeks throughout the 2022 NFL season.

But the team was unable to get even five wins last season and some of their primetime games were flexed to accomodate more interesting matchups.

Peter Schrager, co-host of NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," decided to disect the 2023 NFL schedule that was just released. Schrager expressed his frustration with the schedule makers as they failed to showcase the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams, who won the Super Bowl in February 2022, will have just two primetime matchups.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Peter Schrager said that despite the lackluster season that they had last year, the team who has consistently been one of the better teams in the NFC should have more primetime games.

"The Rams sure didn't get much respect, the Rams. Take a look at this logo here. This logo right here went to the Super Bowl two years ago and won, this Rams team won the Super Bowl."

Shrager then pointed out that the Las Vegas Raiders, who haven't done much the last few years, have multipe primetime matchups. Also noting that Wilson and the Denver Broncos will once again have three primetime games this year.

"And then week 16 Thursday night versus the Saints. Two how good have the Rams been the last decade. How about this guys? Most regular season wins since 2017 in the NFC, Rams are second."

Good Morning Football @gmfb



Two.



They won a Super Bowl 17 months ago.



has some thoughts. The @LARams got two primetime games this year.Two.They won a Super Bowl 17 months ago. @PSchrags has some thoughts. The @LARams got two primetime games this year. Two. They won a Super Bowl 17 months ago. @PSchrags has some thoughts. https://t.co/n4JeFqeC28

Shrager went on to say that the Los Angeles Rams are second on the list of the most regular NFC wins since 2017 with 60. Yet, their schedule for the upcoming season doesn't reflect their success over the last decade.

Russell Wilson gives Mother's Day shoutout to wife Ciara

It has become a right of passage on holidays to give shoutouts to those that are being celebrated. Mother's Day is no different as everyone took to their social media accounts to honor the mothers in their lives. Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson took the time to post a photo collage of his wife, singer Ciara and their three children: Future, Sienna and Win.

Russell Wilson @DangeRussWilson Happy Mother’s Day to you my love @Ciara. You’re the best Momma to our kids. You are a leader, a Boss Woman, and the love of my life. So grateful I get to do life with you and raise these amazing kids with you! Heaven sent! We love you so much baby. Love, Daddy Happy Mother’s Day to you my love @Ciara. You’re the best Momma to our kids. You are a leader, a Boss Woman, and the love of my life. So grateful I get to do life with you and raise these amazing kids with you! Heaven sent! We love you so much baby. Love, Daddy https://t.co/a25HpaLKPe

Wilson thanked Ciara for being an amazing mother and wife. And expressed his gratitude for being able to share life and experiences with her.

Russell Wilson and Ciara have been married since July 2016 after dating for about a year.

Poll : 0 votes