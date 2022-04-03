"Kinda depressing this news, if confirmed, is more likely to get Dan Snyder kicked out" - NFL analyst reacts to Commanders' alleged attempt to hide ticket revenue

The Washington Commanders reportedly stashed revenue from ticket sales and one NFL analyst shared her thoughts.

ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes tweeted how, if true, it could possibly get Washington owner Daniel Snyder removed:

"Kinda depressing that this news, if confirmed, is more likely to get Snyder kicked out of the club than *waves hand* literally everything else."

Mina Kimes @minakimes Front Office Sports @FOS



The Commanders allegedly did not pass along the required 40% share of ticket sales to visiting teams. BREAKING: The House Oversight Committee has received info alleging the Washington Commanders used a scheme to hold back ticket revenue from the NFL, sources tell @byajperez The Commanders allegedly did not pass along the required 40% share of ticket sales to visiting teams. BREAKING: The House Oversight Committee has received info alleging the Washington Commanders used a scheme to hold back ticket revenue from the NFL, sources tell @byajperez.The Commanders allegedly did not pass along the required 40% share of ticket sales to visiting teams. Kinda depressing that this news, if confirmed, is more likely to get Snyder kicked out of the club than *waves hand* literally everything else twitter.com/FOS/status/151… Kinda depressing that this news, if confirmed, is more likely to get Snyder kicked out of the club than *waves hand* literally everything else twitter.com/FOS/status/151…

According to sources who spoke to Front Office Sports, the House Oversight Committee was given information that claims the team withheld ticket revenue that was intended to be split with other teams in the NFL.

Per the bylaws of the league, all franchises necessitated giving 40% of ticket sales from every home game, taking away the ticket handling charges and taxes, to the NFL, which then spreads around the monies to the road teams.

Front Office Sports @FOS



The Commanders allegedly did not pass along the required 40% share of ticket sales to visiting teams. BREAKING: The House Oversight Committee has received info alleging the Washington Commanders used a scheme to hold back ticket revenue from the NFL, sources tell @byajperez The Commanders allegedly did not pass along the required 40% share of ticket sales to visiting teams. BREAKING: The House Oversight Committee has received info alleging the Washington Commanders used a scheme to hold back ticket revenue from the NFL, sources tell @byajperez.The Commanders allegedly did not pass along the required 40% share of ticket sales to visiting teams.

At least one person has supplied information in recent weeks to Congressional factfinders that asserts that Washington didn’t give the entire 40%. It is unclear how long this supposed plan lasted or who signed off on it. The Commanders and the league allegedly only became aware of these assertions recently.

Other sources state that the individual who handed the information to the Democrat-led Oversight Committee was the person mentioned in a statement by Republican Oversight Committee Spokesperson Austin Hacker:

“The leak of one-sided, unconfirmed, unsupported allegations from a disgruntled ex-employee with an ax to grind is just further proof the Democrats’ investigation is a waste of Congress’ time. Nothing the Committee has heard from any credible witness points to any financial improprieties; in fact, the only credible witness in a position to know the facts the Democrats have heard from has denied any such improprieties.”

People with an understanding of the information provided to Oversight Committee staffers said that it went further than a first-person statement

Ticket sales are the only portion of local income that has to be split among league owners. Franchises don’t allocate other earnings, such as parking to local sponsorship agreements, with other teams.

Ticket sales not only have an effect on other teams, but also the players because ticket income is factored into comprehensive league proceeds that are used to set the salary cap every season.

What was the attendance for the Commanders in the 2021 season?

Los Angeles Chargers v Washington Football Team

In 2021, the Commanders reported the second-lowest attendance in the NFL, averaging 52,751 fans. Only the Detroit Lions had fewer, with an average attendance of 51,522.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell spoke to the media at the owners’ meetings in Florida about the Commanders ticket sales:

“My understanding is that the early returns of ticket sales are going very well in Washington. They are making a lot of progress. We are very optimistic going into the season.”

We’ll see if these allegations against the Commanders are true as more information comes in.

Edited by Windy Goodloe