NFL analyst draws parallels between Jalen Milroe and former NFL MVP QB

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe had an underwhelming final collegiate campaign last season. After a strong debut as QB1 in 2023, his performance fell off in 2024 as he could only help the Crimson Tide to a 9-4 campaign under Nick Saban's replacement, Kalen DeBoer. This also had an effect on Milroe's draft stock.

Ad

Draft experts and analysts project Jalen Milroe as a late second-round to early third-round pick in this year's draft. However, analyst Mina Kimes continues to have high expectations for the Alabama quarterback. On the latest episode of 'NFL on ESPN', she praised Milroe as a talented prospect in the draft.

Mina Kimes then talked about Jalen Milroe's talent as a dual-threat quarterback. She compared his skills to 2x NFL MVP and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"To me, Jalen Milroe is a lottey ticket," Kimes said. "He's got the strongest arm of any quarterback in the draft. He's one of the best natural runners I've ever seen at the position.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"And I don't think I'm being hyperbolic. It's not just straight line speed. It's the agility and vision as a runner that I would put up there with the Lamar Jackson's of the world."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mina Kimes further elaborated on the problems in Milroe's game and what holds him back from unleashing his full potential as a quarterback.

"But the problem is ... just inconsistency, issues with accuracy and decision making. And that's what makes this a lottery ticket. Because the belief that you can develop those things requires well, just that, a lot of belief."

Ad

During his four-season stint with the Crimson Tide, Milroe played in 38 total games. He tallied a total of 6,016 yards and 45 TDs passing while rushing for 1,577 yards and 33 TDs.

Ex-NFL star shares his thoughts on Jalen Milroe's draft stock

The Alabama quarterback has a lot of potential that could not be fulfilled last season at the collegiate level. According to ex-Patriots star Jason McCourty, Milroe could go on to be picked in the first round of the draft.

Ad

On ESPN's 'Get Up', he talked about Milroe's potential as a player and how it could be enough to entice NFL teams to draft him earlier than projected.

"With all the conversations around quarterbacks, Jalen Milroe sneaks into the first round," McCourty said. "The reason I say this is I feel like general managers and talent evaluators love the idea of potential, and Jalen Milroe fits that perfectly."

Ad

"He is a guy you can see with all the upside in the world, his speed, his arm strength. There's somebody that will convince themselves I am the guy that can turn him into the diamond in the rough."

Expand Tweet

The 2025 NFL draft will take place from April 24 to 26. It will be hosted in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Milroe is one of the 17 players invited to attend the event in Wisconsin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!