"They're going to look to upgrade" - NFL analyst expects Buccaneers to move on from Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski was the topic of discussion on ESPN's sports talkshow Get Up on Wednesday. Speaking about the player, two analysts saw him in two different lights.

On one hand, former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky saw the tight end as critical to the team remaining in a Super Bowl window, even with Tom Brady at quarterback. On the other hand, NFL analyst Booger McFarland said that the team was likely looking for an upgrade at tight end. Here's what McFarland had to say about the idea and his line of thinking:

“I mean, Gronk is still carrying around two boulders on his back. He's not running the way he used to. And I get it. He's a really, really good blocker, and he can make some key catches. But I think the Bucs are going to look to upgrade at that position to me.”

Rob Gronkowski in recent years

No. 87 running in Super Bowl LV

In Booger's eyes, the 33-year-old odometer on Gronkowski's stat sheet is looming much larger than many are giving credit. Fans would point out that this is despite an uptick in production over the last two years and the decrease in missed games compared to his more youthful years, according to statistics on Pro Football Reference.

Rob Gronkowski @RobGronkowski @BruceArians Thanks for the last 2 great years Coach, hopefully they let you keep riding around in your cart always keeping it real 🏴‍☠️ Thanks for the last 2 great years Coach, hopefully they let you keep riding around in your cart always keeping it real 🏴‍☠️ 👊 @BruceArians https://t.co/1d2o5jo5lr

Since his final game in the 2018 NFL season, the tight end has missed five games in his two active seasons combined. In one of those seasons, the tight end didn't miss a game. Before his retirement, from 2017-2018, the tight end missed seven games split somewhat evenly over those two years.

In terms of on-field production, the tight end has been trending upward in recent years. After unretiriing before the 2020 season, Gronkowkski earned 1,425 yards and 13 touchdowns. In 2020, he earned 623 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games. In 2021, he earned 802 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games.

Overall, many are expected to largely disagree with McFarland's analysis of the player. Of course, at 33 years old, nothing is guaranteed for tight ends in the NFL. However, obtaining a tight end who can earn more than 800 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games is a tall feat. Gronkowski's 802 yards placed him seventh in the league in terms of tight end receiving yards in 2021 per Statmuse.

