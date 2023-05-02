The Patriots, like millions of others, kept an eye on the Met Gala yesterday either intentionally or unintentionally. Some fans and analysts braced for Aaron Rodgers to make an appearance, but the Patriots did so instead, according to NFL analyst Jamie Erdahl on Good Morning Football.

Erdahl claimed that Anne Hathaway's dress was comparable to the team struggling to find their identity in the post-Brady era. Here's how she put it:

Will the Patriots reach the playoffs in 2023?

"We're starting with Anne Hathaway. She was away from the marriage for five years. This is her first return to the Met Gala in over five years, kind of like the New England Patriots and how we've been trying to figure them out for five years, what they're doing."

She continued, drawing multiple comparisons:

"This is a Versace dress, which is a classic beauty. And Hathaway, of course, is notorious for having, like a lot of movies that did a really great in the 2000s, kind of like three Super Bowls' worth. But these pins in particular, is this not Bill O'Brien trying to keep the seams of this team together?"

Patriots' post-Brady era set for climax in 2023

Bill Belichick at Cincinnati v New England

Over the past few years, the team has seen a dip in production without their quarterback in tow. They've attempted to find an identity and reach success. One could argue that both objectives have failed to be completed.

The story of the team's era after Tom Brady's exit has been about finding their new leader. However, if the team fails with Mac Jones in 2023, the era will start to look like a failure without a single playoff win after losing Brady.

That said, if they put the NFL on blast in 2023, the story of the past few years could switch to a simple rebuilding period that ultimately led to Mac Jones after a brief flirtation with Cam Newton.

That would be the "good" ending for the franchise, but it will take carving up one of the stiffest divisions in the league.

