Belichick ain't s**t without Brady - NFL fans mock Bill Belichick's record without Tom Brady

Bill Belichick's legendary coaching career suffered its biggest blemish Saturday. The New England Patriots were downright embarrassed by the Buffalo Bills in a 47-17 blowout loss.

The Patriots' loss had fans in the NFL buzzing on social media about Bill Belichick's record without Tom Brady. Without the three-time NFL MVP, Belichick's win-loss record isn't as close to success as it was with Brady.

His record raises the question in fans' minds whether Brady was responsible for the Patriots dynasty more than Bill Belichick.

KP @KapeTalk Belichick without Brady:



71-79 Record



29-58 vs .500 teams



38-37 at Home



49-61 w/ 1st Round Picks at QB



51-60 w/ Pro Bowl QBs



0 Division Titles



2 Playoff Appearances



3 Winning Seasons



3 Top 10 Offenses



1-2 Playoff Record



One NFL fan tweeted that without Brady, Belichick wouldn't be anything. Belichick is a three-time NFL coach of the year, so saying he wouldn't have a suitable career without Brady is debatable.

However, it certainly didn't hurt to have Brady's services for 19 years as a starter.

Brad Zottola @brad_zottola Belichick ain't s*** without Brady Belichick ain't s*** without Brady

Another fan noted Belichick isn't being coined as a genius anymore after his humiliating loss to the Bills. Belichick was praised universally for his game plan in the first meeting with the Bills this season.

Mac Jones threw just three passes in that game, and the Patriots' defense carried them to the win. The Bills made the Patriots' defense look like a below-average unit Saturday, scoring touchdowns on each of their first seven drives.

MLB Hall of Fame voter Rob Maadi made the case that it's obvious Brady was the leader of the Patriots' six Super Bowls, not Belichick.

Rob Maaddi @RobMaaddi In case it wasn’t obvious by now, Tom Brady was a bigger reason for the success of the #Patriots than Bill Belichick. In case it wasn’t obvious by now, Tom Brady was a bigger reason for the success of the #Patriots than Bill Belichick.

While some fans used social media to debate the question, others used Twitter as an outlet to create comedy. For example, Alfonso Morell made a meme that Bill Belichick called Brady on the phone asking him to come back before being rejected.

Another meme was created comparing Bill Belichick to former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett. Garrett notoriously never took the Cowboys past the divisional round of the playoffs with the Cowboys, owning a 2-3 postseason record.

Someone else noted that Belichick's one playoff win without Brady was more than he and anyone who's ever coached in the NFL has.

Frank Cusumano @Frank_Cusumano Without Tom Brady as his QB, Bill Belichick has one more playoff victory than I do. Without Tom Brady as his QB, Bill Belichick has one more playoff victory than I do.

In addition to enjoying seeing Belichick struggle without Brady, one fan enjoyed watching the Patriots lose after 20 years of dominance over the AFC East.

Devin Nunes Is No Longer In Congress @NotDevinsMom We now know it was not Bill Belichick and it was Tom Brady who made the Patriots successful. It was glorious to watch the Patriots and Belichick get stomped yesterday. We now know it was not Bill Belichick and it was Tom Brady who made the Patriots successful. It was glorious to watch the Patriots and Belichick get stomped yesterday.

Another coaching comparison Bill Belichick got was his offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels. McDaniels went 11-17 in two seasons as Denver Broncos head coach in 2009 and 2010.

While Greg Ehrenberg believes Brady carried Belichick to glory before this week, the Bills' destruction of the Patriots served as confirmation bias for him.

Greg Ehrenberg @gehrenbergdfs I think we already knew this but the last two years have definitively proven that Tom Brady was far more pivotal in the success of the Patriots dynasty than Bill Belichick I think we already knew this but the last two years have definitively proven that Tom Brady was far more pivotal in the success of the Patriots dynasty than Bill Belichick

In the end, one fan went as far as to call Belichick the most overrated head coach in NFL history. It's a further stretch than any of the other takes, but social media allows anyone to say what they think.

blackpillphil @blackpillphil #Patriots Bill Belichick is the most overrated coach in NFL history. He was blessed to have the greatest QB in NFL history. Tom Brady moved and won a Super Bowl without Bill. Bill wont ever win another one again. Bill owes everything he is to Brady #nfl Bill Belichick is the most overrated coach in NFL history. He was blessed to have the greatest QB in NFL history. Tom Brady moved and won a Super Bowl without Bill. Bill wont ever win another one again. Bill owes everything he is to Brady #nfl #Patriots

Bill Belichick has already confirmed he will return as the Patriots' head coach in 2022. He will be highly motivated to improve on the areas the Bills exploited.

He has too much respect for himself and the game to allow fans' criticism of him to affect how he does his job.

With Bill Belichick and company eliminated, what's next for Brady and the Buccaneers?

Super Bowl LV

The Buccaneers begin their playoff journey today against the Philadelphia Eagles. The team will obviously be without the services of Pro Bowl receiver Chris Godwin as well as Antonio Brown.

While star linebacker Lavonte David is set to return from injury, running back Leonard Fournette is questionable but expected to play after being rested from a hamstring injury the past few weeks.

If the Buccaneers can get their significant players back in the fold and get adequate help from backups like receivers Tyler Johnson and Scottie Miller, the Bucs may just see themselves as repeating as the champions.

Edited by LeRon Haire