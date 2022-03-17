"He can never be better than Deshaun Watson" - NFL analyst explains the reality with Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been at the center of a media storm over the last 24 hours.

Reports suggested that the Browns were holding a meeting with Deshaun Watson yesterday in a bid to sign him. Following that piece of news, Mayfield put out a heartfelt message to Browns fans on social media, seemingly hinting that he was moving on.

The Browns' intention could be to move on from Mayfield after four years with the 26-year-old and replace him with Watson. NFL analyst Bart Scott, who was a guest on ESPN's Get Up, opined that the Browns had finally woken up to what they were dealing with.

Scott said:

"I mean it's the butterfly effect right? Everything whatever Deshaun Watson does affects so many others and listen, it's like Shallow Hal. Finally Cleveland woke up and took the beer goggles off and realized that they are really working with a five and not working with a 10. No matter what Baker Mayfield does he can never be better than Deshaun Watson."

He added:

"That's just the reality of it. Deshaun Watson, when he plays is a Hall of Fame caliber quarterback and wherever he goes, he's going to shift the power I am surprised that it's not more people, more teams involved in the hunt for him."

Deshaun Watson an upgrade on Baker Mayfield

Deshaun Watson could be an excellent replacement for Baker Mayfield.

Cleveland's roster is stacked with talent, so much so that they were one of the favorites for the AFC last season. However, the Browns missed the playoffs.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Deshaun Watson got kicked in the face and proceeded to THROW A TOUCHDOWN Deshaun Watson got kicked in the face and proceeded to THROW A TOUCHDOWN https://t.co/kMzE1LWFKS

The defense, led by Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Denzel Ward, is a serious unit. Adding Amari Cooper to a group that includes Nick Chubb, Davis NJoku, Austin Hooper and Kareem Hunt on offense means is a roster built to win now.

For many, the only thing missing was a quarterback to put it all together. The Browns clearly think Watson is that player.

The 26-year-old's talent is undeniable. His ability to escape pressure while still keeping his eyes down the field, having a good arm and also protecting the football are his standout attributes.

In three of his four seasons, the former Clemson star threw less than 10 interceptions. In his last full season with the Houston Texans, despite the team ending with a 4-12 record, Watson threw for 4,823 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

Should he make the move to Cleveland, the Browns would be an instant Super Bowl contender. As Scott said, Watson is simply just better than the Browns' current quarterback and it seems the organization has finally recognized it.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra