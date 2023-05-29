NFL analyst explains why Robert Kraft could boot Bill Belichick from sideline

Bill Belichick has helped the New England Patriots tie for the most Lombardis held by an organization, but in 2023, it's not enough. At least, that is the opinion of NFL analyst Chris Canty, who made it abundantly clear on Get Up that the biggest holdout from the Tom Brady era is working on borrowed time unless something changes this season. Here's how he put it:

"It's not just a make or break year for Mac, it's a make or break year for Bill Belichick, too... I could certainly see a world where the Patriots decide to transition Bill Belichick into the front office and go with a fresh face on the sideline."

He continued, reading a quote of what Patriots owner Robert Kraft had to say on the subject:

"All you have to do is go back to Robert Kraft's comments at the owners meetings late in March: 'This is a business. You either execute and win or you don't. That's where we're at. I think we're in a transition phase.'"

How many of Bill Belichick's players are still around from the Tom Brady era?

No. 12 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Arizona Cardinals

Bill Belichick is, of course, the biggest remaining piece of the Tom Brady era, but how many other pieces are still going strong from his final Patriots game? Comparing ESPN's current depth chart to Pro Football Reference's historical starting lineups for the team reveals that aside from the head coach, just two starters are still starting for the team that did when Tom Brady quarterbacked.

Jonathan Jones and Lawrence Guy appear to be the only two holdouts from that era. The startling count reveals just how fast things change in the league for teams that can't reach expectations.

Mike Reiss @MikeReiss Filed to ESPN: The Patriots are losing two days of voluntary organized team activities due to a violation of offseason rules, per league sources.



That explains the team's announcement about Thursday's practice being called off.



Another OTA next week has also been taken away. Filed to ESPN: The Patriots are losing two days of voluntary organized team activities due to a violation of offseason rules, per league sources.That explains the team's announcement about Thursday's practice being called off.Another OTA next week has also been taken away.

However, if the Patriots pop off in 2023, conventional wisdom argues that the team will stick with what works. That said, if 2023 turns out to be a forgettable season, the roster may suffer a similar turnover, potentially including the head coach as well.

Jamy Bechler @CoachBechler "Success is not all about talent. It's about being dependable, consistent, coachable, and knowing what you need to do to improve." (Bill Belichick) "Success is not all about talent. It's about being dependable, consistent, coachable, and knowing what you need to do to improve." (Bill Belichick) https://t.co/IFJrfHdf3M

