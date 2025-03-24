NFL analyst explains why Ryan Tannehill might be drawn to NFC North team

Ryan Tannehill missed the 2024 season after hitting a decline with the Tennessee Titans and subsequently getting pushed out the back door. However, the change was sudden after a 6-6 record in his penultimate year and a 3-5 record in his final season.

The quarterback hasn't appeared to have given up on getting back on the gridiron and the NFC North's Minnesota Vikings in turn have reportedly shown at least a passing interest. According to Mike Florio on Monday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," the quarterback has one overarching reason for wanting back into the grind (0:00):

"The word that came out Friday was that the Vikings have been talking to Ryan Tannehill, who hasn't played since the 2023 season," he said.

Florio added (3:15):

"You go in as a traditional backup, not as a guy who's trying to topple the starter, but you understand there's a chance that the starter might not be able to answer the bell and you can finish your career with a better exclamation point than what you currently have."

In other words, it is a similar reason to why Travis Kelce wanted to return and why Aaron Rodgers might be still interested in playing past the age of 40.

Peyton Manning managed to walk off into the sunset after winning the Super Bowl and even a decade later, few quarterbacks have had an opportunity to go out on a high note like that. Tannehill might want to simply go out with a winning record or a playoff appearance, according to Florio's logic.

Ryan Tannehill's potential fit with the Minnesota Vikings

Ryan Tannehill looks at the crowd as he jogs at a game - Source: Imagn

At this point, the Minnesota Vikings only have J.J. McCarthy on the roster. As such, they don't just need an upgrade, they need bodies. Tannehill would first fill the ghost town of a position group and then be in position to compete against whoever else the team decides to add over the coming weeks.

Having reportedly turned away Aaron Rodgers, the team is clearly looking for a veteran who would offer no challenge to McCarthy in training camp. However, it still would like someone with an outside chance to float the team for a few games if needed.

Ryan Tannehill would fit that mold and having missed the 2024 season, might be able to be signed for pennies, giving the team more room to add talent from the veteran pool at other spots.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Pro Football Talk," and H/T Sportskeeda.

