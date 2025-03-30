NFL analyst gets extremely blunt about Luther Burden III amid Missouri WR's falling draft stock

College football and NFL analyst Max Chadwick is optimistic about Luther Burden III despite recent negativity affecting the wide receiver’s draft stock. The PFF College Football show co-host compared the Missouri wide receiver to the newest Washington Commander weapon, Deebo Samuel Sr.

“I like Burden a lot, man,” Chadwick said. “I think he's an offensive weapon for a team, a lot like a Deebo Samuel out there, very, very dangerous with the ball in his hands.”

Despite not having typical wide-receiver traits, Samuel has still become a wanted player in the league thanks to his biggest skill set: gaining yards after the catch. His best year was 2021, with 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 total touchdowns. He was traded to the Commanders this offseason after his request.

Chadwick thinks Burden III has the potential to be a lead Z receiver in the NFL.

“But he's more than just a YAC receiver," Chadwick added. "He showed off having really good hands as well. Can win in 50-50 situations. He's an ideal Z receiver for a team, and I think if he refines his route running a little bit. He could be a really, really good receiver in the NFL.”

However, Chadwick conceded that Burden III performed poorly last season compared to two years ago in his sophomore year.

“A little bit of a disappointing year for Burden this past year wasn't as good as he was as a true sophomore, at 500 fewer receiving yards this past year, so the play calling in Missouri wasn't as good as it was in years past," the analyst added.

Burden III exploded on the scene in 2023 with 1,212 yards, but poor quarterback play and play-calling affected his production last season. He ended with only 676 yards.

Questions about training and off-field issues led some to question Luther Burden III’s draft stock

Luther Burden III’s draft stock has taken a hit in recent weeks after NFL scouts raised questions about his training habits. A personnel executive disclosed that Burden III does not perform well in training, although he managed to bring out his best in games.

The same story also shared anecdotes by other scouts that claim he was coddled in Missouri and that having his girlfriend and mother involved in his career will cause headaches for his future team. His girlfriend is currently his manager.

