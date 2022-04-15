"Baker Mayfield does not understand the business of football" - NFL analyst had some harsh words for out-of-favor Browns QB

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield doesn't understand the business of football, according to NFL analyst Damien Woody. The 27-year-old's playing future is up in the air after the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson.

Mayfield appeared on the Ya Never Know What I Mean podcast to air out all his frustrations with the Browns and said that he felt disrespected by the franchise.

Well, according to Woody, who played in the league for over a decade and won two Super Bowls, Mayfield lacks some self-awareness and does not understand the business that is football.

Woody said:

"I think Baker lacks some self-awareness here. The fact that you're in a situation where Deshaun Watson has been acquired by the Cleveland Browns. There's so much uncertainty about your situation. You go on a podcast and you vent all this all the stuff in the podcast. It just lacks self-awareness as far as Baker Mayfield is concerned.

"But beyond that, I will say this. Baker Mayfield does not understand the business of football. When you come into this league nine times out of 10, they're looking to replace you right off the bat and any football player can speak to this."

Woody added:

"Louis (Riddick) can speak to this as well. They're always looking to upgrade from you and Baker even talked about it in the podcast how he was up and down. Well guess what? If the Cleveland Browns feel like they can find a more viable option, another player that can take them over the top, they're going to do that."

Where could Mayfield play in 2022?

Which teams could sign the former Oklahoma star?

There are plenty of teams that could use a talent like the 27-year-old. The Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons immediately spring to mind.

Exactly what kind of compensation the Browns will be looking for remains unknown, but according to many, it will likely not exceed a fourth or fifth-round pick. This is because teams know that Cleveland needs to move on from their troubled quarterback.

With the NFL Draft coming up soon, it is thought that a trade may happen the week of the draft. With the Browns now having Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett and now Joshua Dobbs on their roster, there is no room for the former Heisman trophy winner.

Just where he will end up remains to be seen, but one thing is for certain: he will not be playing for the Browns in 2022.

