“That's a slap in the face to all women everywhere” - NFL analyst has massive issue with Browns giving Deshaun Watson contract extension 

Newly signed Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (inset: NFL analyst Molly Querim)
Modified Mar 22, 2022 03:29 AM IST
The Cleveland Browns are already facing criticism for signing quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is facing 22 civil suits from women who claim they were sexually assaulted by him.

An easy way to remember the details of Deshaun Watson's new contract is that he gets a $10mm signing bonus and then an additional $10mm for every woman who has accused him of sexual assault, for a total of $230 million.

Women are already taking issue with the Browns, who signed Watson, despite the fact that he is still facing these lawsuits. Molly Querim of First Take expressed her displeasure with the Deshaun Watson signing.

“To me, it's so premature. Because we know there's 22 lawsuits. There's 22 civil cases. I don't know whether he's won or lost. That's why I think it's premature by the Cleveland Browns to give this man the most guaranteed money ever, $230 million. So we don't have those answers. Let me just say that.
"First of all, I already think the rule is egregious in terms of six games for abusing children, women, sexual assault, domestic violence. All right, that rule needs to be changed. That's a minimum of one season.
"So Deshaun Watson, if all these 22 women lied on him and he wins every civil case, right? All 22 of them? Go for it, break the bank, but that's not where we are right now. And we need more information. We need more information also from the Browns on how they got here. How the NFL got here to make this decision."

Querim continued to say that Watson may be suspended for a long period of time by the NFL.

"To answer your question, Stephen A., as far, and I understand it's a direct question. I just want to make those points. But as far as Deshaun Watson, in terms of punishment? If he's losing these cases, he should not be playing this entire season, maybe two seasons. That's why they gave him, that's why he only loses $1 million Stephen A. Because they know a punishment might come down. $1 million dollars when you're about to get 220? That's a slap in the face to all women everywhere.”

Molly Querim is not the only one questioning the Browns' decision.

More women will protest Deshaun Watson

It's not going to be a question of if Watson will be protested, but by whom and when?

ESPN's Mina Kimes has also questioned what the Browns are doing by giving Watson such a huge contract with all that is going on with him.

Kimes retweeted this out on her Twitter timeline.

It's just the beginning. It will only be a matter of time before women's organizations from across the country make a beeline for Cleveland. There are already reports of a woman protesting in front of Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski's house over Watson, and you have to believe there will be more to come, especially if the NFL doesn't step up and handle this situation in a timely manner.

