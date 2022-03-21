Woman spotted protesting outside Browns HC Kevin Stefanski's house after Deshaun Watson trade

Deshaun Watson's move to Cleveland has not been met with the fanfare that many expected.

The former Houston Texans quarterback was traded to the Browns last week for three first-round picks and two more picks. He then signed a mammoth five-year, $230 million contract extension with the team.

The move changed the NFL landscape, but not everyone is happy with the star quarterback calling Cleveland home. A woman was snapped protesting outside Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski's house.

The woman was seen walking around the coach's home with a sign that read "22 women do not lie," referring to the 22 women who have accused Watson of sexual assault and misconduct.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball A woman protests outside Browns HC Kevin Stefanski's house after the Deshaun Watson trade



(via Ben Willick Baldwin) A woman protests outside Browns HC Kevin Stefanski's house after the Deshaun Watson trade(via Ben Willick Baldwin) https://t.co/vdy4BShkDD

The backlash against Watson's signing forced Stefanski to release a statement via Twitter stating that the organization went through an evaluation process before acquiring the quarterback.

Unsurprisingly, the statement fell on deaf ears. One fan replied with a tweaked version of the statement, stating what they thought the organization meant.

What will Watson do for the Browns?

Houston Texans v Chicago Bears

Watson's acquisition transforms the Browns into Super Bowl contenders. While he has escaped criminal charges, the NFL could still suspend him if he's found guilty of violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Watson has a genuine star receiver to throw to in former Cowboy Amari Cooper. Tight end David Njoku, along with Donovan Peoples-Jones, Jakeem Grant, and Harrison Bryant, will be looking to have an improved season with Watson at quarterback.

The defense, as we all know, is a serious unit led by Myles Garrett. The team struggled at times last season with a banged-up Baker Mayfield under center.

Now with the former Clemson star in the building, the Browns have a true duel-threat quarterback who is just as dangerous running the ball as well as throwing it. In his last full season back in 2020, the 26-year-old had a superb season despite the Texans managing to win only four games.

He finished with 4,823 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions total. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns. If Watson plays all 17 games next season, the Cleveland Browns will be playoff-bound.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar