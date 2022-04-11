NFL analyst highlights the biggest problem stopping Rams from repeating Super Bowl success

Entering this offseason, the first topic of conversation amongst NFL analysts was whether or not the Los Angeles Rams could repeat as Super Bowl champions.

The Rams have retained Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, and Sean McVay. But their offseason roster attrition is noticeable.

NFL insider Peter Schrager believes the team's roster turnover is the most prominent obstacle standing in the Rams' way of winning consecutive Lombardi Trophies. On Friday's Good Morning Football, Schrager said:

“Here's the truth of it. It's like McVay could have taken the TV money and it was offered and it was on the board. And he decided to come back because he wanted to win again. And Stafford is one of the reasons he came back. And Aaron Donald's back because they want to win again. So they all want to win again. But it's not the same group."

Schrager is spot-on in saying they're not bringing back the same team. The losses of veterans like Andrew Whitworth and Johnny Hekker could have legitimate effects in the locker room.

Schrager names just a handful of the Rams' losses. All these departed players played pivotal snaps in their recent Super Bowl quest. Schrager said:

"Von Miller was a very important piece of this team. He was offered a lot of money by the Rams. He chose the Bills instead. He chose the Buffalo money instead. Robert Woods was an important leader of what they built, he's gone. Whitworth, their leader on the offensive line. He's gone. Eric Weddle is gone. Darius Williams is gone. Johnny Hecker, their best special teams player, is gone."

The front office has attempted to minimize the impact of those losses by signing free agents such as Bobby Wagner and Allen Robinson. However, Schrager notes that it will only do so much, especially considering the team's departures amongst its coaching staff. Schrager concluded by saying:

"And yes, they replenished, and they got guys like Bobby Wagner. That's a heck of a player. And yes, they brought in Allen Robinson, and that in many ways can be an upgrade from Robert woods. But it's not the same. And when you lose Kevin O'Connell in the quarterbacks’ room, it's not the same. And when you lose your safeties coach, it's not the same. So I think their biggest threat is that like it's not bringing the band back together.”

Aaron Donald believes Rams can repeat as Super Bowl champions

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

Donald's return to the team is one of the most significant factors in the team having a serious chance at getting back to the Super Bowl. Without Donald wreaking havoc on Tom Brady and Joe Burrow, the narrative of this offseason could've shifted to something entirely different.

Donald himself has said he believes the team has a real shot at repeating, and the opportunity to do so made it impossible for him to step away from the game.

Around The NFL @AroundTheNFL



nfl.com/news/faster-be… Rams DL Aaron Donald on coming back for '22 season: "We got a real shot to repeat and really win a Super Bowl. Why not come back and play? That’s all it’s about. I experienced this, I thought I wanted to be done, but I got addicted to it.” Rams DL Aaron Donald on coming back for '22 season: "We got a real shot to repeat and really win a Super Bowl. Why not come back and play? That’s all it’s about. I experienced this, I thought I wanted to be done, but I got addicted to it.” nfl.com/news/faster-be… https://t.co/D8dLlMtBgd

The NFC has seen an influx of talent transfer into the AFC. Outside of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the conference is barren of legitimate contenders for Los Angeles' throne.

The biggest obstacles standing in their way are complacency and personnel losses, which can be looked over now but could come back to bite them whence the season begins.

Edited by Piyush Bisht