"Can we get this guy the hell out of this league" - Sean McVay had hilarious reaction to Tom Brady coming out of retirement 

Tom Brady's return to the league after a 41-day retirement has evoked positive emotions from fans of the franchise and Tampa Bay Buccaneers players.

But those sentiments end when it comes to the Buccaneers' NFC rivals.

Look no further than Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay for proof. Here are his thoughts on the seven-time Super Bowl champion's decision to return to the Buccaneers, according to NFL reporter Mark Maske:

"I was thinking, ‘S**t, man, can we get this guy the hell out of this league?'"

The Rams defeated Brady and the Buccaneers 30-27 in the Divisional Round of the 2021-2022 NFL playoffs.

Despite Sean McVay's admiration for the three-time NFL MVP, he has his talented quarterback in Matthew Stafford, who was acquired last offseason in a trade for former signal-caller Jared Goff.

In just his first season with the Rams, Stafford led the charge for a hell-bent team on getting back to the big game after a loss in Super Bowl LIII to the New England Patriots a few years ago.

Will Tom Brady lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back to the Super Bowl?

Although several Buccaneers players will not return to the team next season, it's safe to say that (for the most part) the band is back together for another run at the Super Bowl.

The first order of business in the offseason was to get Tom Brady back in the fold at quarterback. After his return, the team turned their attention to re-signing Pro Bowl receiver Chris Godwin to a three-year, $60 million contract.

The team also re-signed starting running back Leonard Fournette to a three-year, $21 million extension to remain a Buccaneers player. Fournette has become the safety valve for Brady, especially when the offense tends to become stagnant.

Last season, Fournette had 69 receptions for 454 receiving yards.

Tampa Bay also addressed the need to protect their three-time NFL MVP after losing guards Ali Marpet (retired) and Alex Cappa (signed with Cincinnati Bengals) by trading for New England Patriots guard Shaq Mason.

On the defensive side of the ball, the team re-signed starting cornerback Carlton Davis to a three-year, $44.5 million contract to remain as their premiere lockdown cornerback.

With the likes of Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) and D.J. Moore (Carolina Panthers) in the division, Tampa needed to re-sign Davis.

With the departure of key players in the conference, such as Davante Adams, Amari Cooper, and Von Miller, the sky is the limit for the Buccaneers to make a return to the Super Bowl in 2022-2023.

