Rams HC Sean McVay could earn more than $15 million per year in a broadcasting role

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is one of the most intelligent minds in the NFL. The 36-year-old spearheaded the NFL prioritizing hiring young offensive coaching candidates for their head coach openings. However, after just winning his first Super Bowl, Sean McVay's future in the league is up in the air.

Retirement, returning to the Rams, or a career in broadcasting are all on the table for McVay. NBC Sports' Peter King is as plugged into the league as anyone in the business. King detailed McVay's potential broadcasting career in Monday's edition of his Football Morning in America column.

According to King, Sean McVay is in such high demand by networks that he could earn more than $15 million per year.

"But it would be understandable if he [Sean McVay] strongly considered a TV job," King wrote. "First, if he leaves for TV, he's not retiring. Not many people retire at 36; Vince Lombardi won his first game as a head coach at 46. For insight on why McVay would even consider this, I give you this name: Tony Romo. CBS pays Romo $17.5 million a year to work about 20 games a year on TV. McVay makes about half that to coach the Rams, and though he's surely in line for a bigger payday after making two Super Bowls and winning one in five years, it's pretty logical for McVay to think seriously about being a TV analyst. Why wouldn't he consider ESPN on Monday night or Amazon on Thursday night, if they're willing to pay more than $15 million a year? (I thought it was around $15 million; one source told me 'more.')"

There's a lot of information to unpack in that statement. The most notable part was King putting his take out there that McVay isn't retiring. King's comparison of Tony Romo's broadcasting salary to Sean McVay's coaching salary was also a good point.

While McVay may not retire yet, it sounds like he'll have an incredible opportunity waiting for him whenever he is ready to walk away from coaching.

Sean McVay seems poised to return to the Rams in 2022, but retirement may not be far off

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

While rumors over Sean McVay potentially retiring are still circulating, it seems less likely that he will follow through with that. McVay has said no when asked if he's walking away, and his girlfriend has also shut down those rumors.

At the Rams' Super Bowl parade last week, McVay encouraged Aaron Donald to return in 2022 rather than retire. It's an unlikely move for a coach who's planning to retire behind closed doors.

With Donald, Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and many others set to return, it would be a surprise if McVay didn't attempt to defend his Super Bowl trophy.

That said, crazier things have happened in sports. It'd be hard to blame McVay if he took a massive pay bump and a lighter schedule to switch careers after going out on top.

