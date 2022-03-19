"He should have been paid last year" - NFL analyst highlights where Packers messed up in Davante Adams' trade situation

A lot of people are asking, what went wrong between the Green Bay Packers and Davante Adams?

Well, the first thing that went wrong was that Davante Adams did not want the franchise tag to be slapped on him. Davante Adams told the Packers he did not want it, and the Packers did it anyway.

The main reason it may not have worked out for Davante Adams and the Packers is that they paid Aaron Rodgers a TON of cash to keep him in Green Bay. This move do not leave a lot of cash for them to pay Adams, although there were reports that the Packers were willing to match the Raiders offer.

Field Yates @FieldYates Davante Adams' 5-year deal is not only the largest ever for a wide receiver, it's the largest contract for *any* non-QB in NFL history both in terms of average annual value ($28.5M) and total value ($142.5M).



A truly massive contract.

Kimberly Martin of ESPN thinks, had the Pack paid Adams last year, they wouldn't be in this situation. She said this about Adams on First Take.

"I think Aaron Rodgers got the bag. Congratulations. Davante Adams is special, and here's the disconnect because Green Bay acted as though as long as we have Aaron Rodgers, we're good. And Davante Adams feels like, 'Now, hold up one second. I'm just as important to this offense as he is, and I deserve to be paid as such.' He should have been paid last year. And I think this is where Green Bay messed up because now you have a second star player who felt some type of way and didn't feel like they were showing the type of love, and when you are the best at your position, the organization has to treat you as such, and I think, unfortunately for Green Bay, this is a point of no return with Davante."

Did the Packers really mess up badly, or was Davante Adams just ready to go?

Was Davante Adams disrespected by Green Bay?

Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers

The elephant in the room that no one wants to address is maybe that Adams felt disrespected, not only by the Packers, but by Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers was clearly looking out for himself when he signed his new contract, which is fine, that's what he is supposed to do. But the question now is, did Adams feel a certain way about his friend basically not looking out for his best interest or the best interests of this team when he agreed to this new contract?

Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54 When Aaron Rodgers see Davante Adams leaving Green Bay

The Packers' top priority should be the 4-time MVP, but as some NFL analysts have pointed out, that maybe Rodgers' first priority should have been looking out for his teammates and making sure they felt appreciated, too.

