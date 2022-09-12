NFL analyst expects Jimmy Garoppolo to step in soon if Trey Lance struggles like Week 1: "I don't think the leash is going to be very long"

Between Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, the San Francisco 49ers have a brewing situation in the eyes of many. Initially, they brought Lance aboard as Garoppolo didn't seem able to get them a Super Bowl win. Now, at least one analyst sees the pendulum swinging back in the other direction.

Speaking on Sunday Night Football Final, NFL analyst Chris Simms claimed the pressure to return to Garoppolo could reach a boiling point quickly. Here's how he put it:

"I mean, it's game one. It was horrible conditions in Chicago. It was not an easy setting by any stretch of the imagination. But they did lose to a lesser team."

He went on, claiming that one more loss might be enough to end the Trey Lance experiment early:

"And I will say, if they lose to the Seahawks team next week, who is definitely lesser than the 49ers as well, that I don't think the leash is going to be real long with Jimmy Garoppolo behind it… I don't think there's going to be a lot of slack here for Trey Lance as we go along."

An interesting take for sure. Lance did not play well in the 19-10 defeat on Sunday. He threw for 164 yards, zero touchdowns and an interception. As mentioned above, the conditions in Chicago were very poor. The rain was falling and the wind was swirling for much of the game. The pitch was sodden and it was not an ideal environment for quarterbacks.

Nick Wagoner @nwagoner #Bears did not blitz #49ers QB Trey Lance on any of his 34 dropbacks Sunday. Lance is the 7th QB in the last 15 seasons to drop back to pass 30+ times and not face a blitz. Quarterbacks in those situations are 1-6. #Bears did not blitz #49ers QB Trey Lance on any of his 34 dropbacks Sunday. Lance is the 7th QB in the last 15 seasons to drop back to pass 30+ times and not face a blitz. Quarterbacks in those situations are 1-6.

Lance will doubtless be aware of the pressure building behind him. He will look to show the world what he is capable of in Week 2.

The Jimmy Garoppolo situation

Jimmy Garoppolo - NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

Ever since Jimmy Garoppolo began having injury issues, the 49ers have been in a bizarrely difficult spot. When hurt, Garoppolo's missed most or entire campaigns and the franchise has failed to finish above .500. However, when healthy, they can beat anyone in the NFC.

Clay Harbor @clayharbs82 #DaBears #Bears Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan and former pro bowl Safety Ryan Clark think that despite getting drafted later Justin Fields may be better long term than Trey Lance, Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan and former pro bowl Safety Ryan Clark think that despite getting drafted later Justin Fields may be better long term than Trey Lance, 👀 #DaBears #Bears https://t.co/4tyxX14Pfo

In his last two healthy seasons, San Francisco have reached the Super Bowl and the NFC Championship. After an offseason in which the team failed to move on from the veteran, they now find themselves 0-1 with the supposed solution.

Could the 49ers go back to ol' unreliable in the coming weeks?

