5 free agent signings that could make 49ers Super Bowl winners

The San Francisco 49ers made a run to the NFC Championship game in the 2021 season. Unfortunately, once again, they fell just short, adding to the disappointment of Kyle Shanahan’s time in charge.

An offseason centered around whether Deebo Samuel would stay with the franchise has followed. But with the star offensive talent still in place, the 49ers can now begin to look at free-agent signings.

However, there is very little room for the team to manuver with regard to the cap space that the Niners have available. Jimmy Garoppolo’s contract is proving to be a huge problem, and one which may need to be looked at before the start of pre-season.

There are a number of solutions available on the open market, though, if John Lynch is able to move pieces and contracts around.

Who are the 5 free agent signings that could turn the 49ers into Super Bowl winners?

#1 - Odell Beckham Jr

There is still a productive receiver in Odell Beckham

Odell Beckham is not the prized receiver his early career had promised. His spell with the Los Angeles Rams ended in a Super Bowl championship, and he certainly contributed, despite being injured in the game.

Beckham still has a lot of the talent which saw him burst onto the scene with the New York Giants, and he could give the 49ers an added boost on offense.

The Niners don’t need a standout WR1, their offensive scheme is built around multiple moving parts. However, adding another weapon for Trey Lance out wide could also take the pressure off Deebo Samuel and reduce his workload.

Pairing Samuel’s rushing ability with Beckham’s presence as a wideout would make life even tougher for opposing defenses.

#2 - Trey Flowers

Nick Bosa's health could benefit from additional help

Injuries have been a huge problem in San Francisco ever since Shanahan reached the Super Bowl with the 49ers. While a dominant pass rush has epitomized the style of defense in Santa Clara, there hasn’t been a season that has gone by where one of their stars hasn’t been injured for a significant period.

Trey Flowers has had injuries of his own over the last two seasons, but he is still a productive pass rusher and is only 29 years old.

He is a consistent player in terms of production on defense and would add another layer of depth to the 49ers roster, ensuring that a repeat of their annual injury crisis won’t immediately ruin the season.

#3 - Anthony Barr

Barr would give the 49ers defense a lot of solidity

Anthony Barr was once one of the most explosive linebackers in the NFL. He could rush the quarterback, tackle running backs and cover receivers on routes.

He is no longer that player, which is natural at age 30, but he is still a very reliable player that simply stays on the field. His health and production should be very attractive to the 49ers.

Fred Warner got his money from the San Francisco franchise, but he didn’t live up to expectations in 2021, missing out on the Pro Bowl.

He is expected to return to the incredibly high level he showed earlier in his career in 2022, but adding a player like Barr, who could dovetail with him, take the demands off his shoulders and even allow him some plays to rest would go a long way to securing the 49ers defense.

#4 - Julio Jones

Julio Jones still has the body to cause problems

It's clear that the San Francisco 49ers aren’t in need of an elite wide receiver; however, adding a player with immense talent and veteran experience would be nothing but a help.

Julio Jones showed flashes of the player that was so impactful with the Atlanta Falcons during his 2021 season with the Tennessee Titans.

A return of 434 yards and just one receiving touchdown is the reason why Jones is now back on the free agent market, but he has a body that can create unbalanced matchups in the backfield, especially if he isn’t going to be WR1.

For much the same reason as mentioned with Odell Beckham Jr, Jones would give the 49ers offense just that tiny bit extra. It wouldn’t be necessarily game-changing, but for a roster that is built for success, adding small parts often makes the biggest difference.

#5 - Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick staged an NFL workout during the offseason

Okay, this is a big call, and probably a non-starter, but there is a method to the madness.

Trey Lance is likely to be the 49ers starting quarterback in the 2022 season, especially with Garoppolo’s shoulder injury likely to keep him beyond the first game of the season.

Kyle Madson @KyleAMadson Nobody in the NFL has less cap space than the #49ers . They'll need to clear some room to sign their full rookie class. ninerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/22/nfl… Nobody in the NFL has less cap space than the #49ers. They'll need to clear some room to sign their full rookie class. ninerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/22/nfl…

However, Garoppolo’s contract is a huge burden for the Niners, and if they could somehow restructure it or even find a suitor for the former New England Patriot, it would help them immensely.

Despite John Lynch’s assertion that there would be no release of Garoppolo, there is a sense that doing that would be best for the franchise.

It would clear around $25 million against the cap and leave just $1.5 million in dead money for the 49ers. This would allow them to explore the free agent market for options in other roles.

This is where Colin Kaepernick comes in. He wouldn’t be a starter, and he’s said he doesn’t expect to be should he return to the NFL. He would represent a cost-effective and reliable backup, and someone who Trey Lance would definitely look up to and learn from.

Should disaster strike, this is a player that has carried the 49ers to the Super Bowl before, albeit a lifetime ago, and this move wouldn’t necessarily represent much of a risk, even if it was entirely financially motivated.

Edited by Windy Goodloe