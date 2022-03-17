“He’s gone; has been since day after season" - NFL Analyst knows Baker Mayfield won't stay in Cleveland amid trade talks

Baker Mayfield's days with the Cleveland Browns are definitely numbered. With the organization meeting with Deshaun Watson yesterday, there is a big chance that he will not be in a Browns uniform come Week 1 of the new NFL season.

Mayfield has been with the franchise since 2018 as a number one draft pick, but he has largely underwhelmed. Given a choice between him and Watson, it is clear who the Browns organization are leaning towards.

ESPN journalist Jake Trotter recently tweeted that the bridge between Mayfield and the Browns is "definitely on fire." Former NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky responded to Trotter's tweet by writing:

"He’s gone. Has been since day after season."

The Browns' reported meeting with Watson yesterday means the writing is on the wall for the former Oklahoma quarterback. It was expected at some level as well, with many feeling Mayfield never hit the heights expected of a number one pick during his four-year stint in Cleveland.

What lies ahead for Baker Mayfield?

Baker Mayfield #6 in action.

Amid all the speculation that the Browns are in for Watson, there is still a minor chance that Mayfield will remain with the organization next season. However, in all likelihood, if a trade were to be agreed with the Houston Texans for Watson, it is possible that Mayfield could be used as part of the deal.

Baker Mayfield @bakermayfield With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. https://t.co/psipN96cmh

Alternatively, the Browns could simply trade away some of their draft capital and then try and trade Baker to recoup some of the picks. Either way, there will be some teams in desperate need of a quarterback like the 26-year-old Oklahoma star.

The Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons are all in need of a new quarterback. Should Houston lose Watson and move on from Davis Mills, they will need a field general as well.

Mayfield could fit into just about every one of those teams, particularly with most of them currently rebuilding one way or another. Adding a player who has experience in the league could prove beneficial for these franchises' younger players.

A change in environment could also see Mayfield become a better player than his stint with the Browns suggests.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Top two WRs

Top RB

Top OL

Talent at TEx2

Solid defense that can get after the QB



Baker always struggled.



Baker Mayfield was literally in QB heaven the past couple of seasons with the #Browns

Top two WRs

Top RB

Top OL

Talent at TEx2

Solid defense that can get after the QB

Baker always struggled.

Also, Browns defense kept it close vs KC in the 2020 playoffs, Baker didn't show up.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra