"Gonna miss this place" - Baker Mayfield's wife's recent post could signal Browns QB's departure 

Amidst speculation that Baker Mayfield could leave Cleveland this offseason, his wife Emily Mayfield added fuel to the fire.

Emily posted a picture on her Instagram story Wednesday of a gym in Avon, Ohio, just 30 minutes away from Cleveland.

Her caption read, "Gonna miss this place," which caused speculation to run rampant that Mayfield knows his Cleveland Browns tenure is over.

Mayfield's fifth-year option was picked up by the Browns, but that doesn't guarantee he'll stay with the Browns.

Baker Mayfield's wife posts cryptic Instagram post that could signify the end of Browns tenure

Baker Mayfield's potential departure from the Browns in the offseason has been a talking point this season. He has struggled since suffering a shoulder injury in Week 2.

Fans and media alike have speculated the Browns have lost their patience with him and are moving on.

Emily's post on Instagram could mean a couple of things. She could be hinting around to the fact that the Browns may part ways with her husband.

It's also possible she's simply joining a new gym. But in the digital age, anything you post on social media is subject to being misunderstood or misconstrued.

That said, it wouldn't be surprising if the Browns and Mayfield get fresh starts after this season. The Browns were expected to make the postseason and become Super Bowl threats.

Instead, they were eliminated before their Week 17 game, and played uninspiring football as a result.

In Week 17, Mayfield had one of the most flawed games of his NFL career against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He completed just one of his first ten passes and completed 16 of 38 attempts.

He also threw two costly interceptions.

Nate Ulrich @ByNateUlrich #Browns OC Alex Van Pelt said Baker Mayfield's stats weren't the same this season as last season, but he didn't have the same healthy body, and all of those things are considered #Browns OC Alex Van Pelt said Baker Mayfield's stats weren't the same this season as last season, but he didn't have the same healthy body, and all of those things are considered

The Browns are in a tough spot with Baker Mayfield. Since his shoulder injury in Week 2, his accuracy has been poor and the Browns were forced to rule him out of Week 18.

Mayfield gave the Browns their best win since 2002 by beating the Steelers in the playoffs last year.

The 2022 quarterback draft class isn't anticipated to be the most promising, so the Browns could be hard-pressed to find a better replacement.

One thing's for sure, and that is the fact that the Browns' decision on Mayfield will be one of the most eyed stories of the NFL offseason.

