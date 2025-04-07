NFL analyst lists 2 reasons why Giants HC Brian Daboll may have attended Colorado pro day after refusing

Brian Daboll said he wasn’t going to Colorado. Then he showed up.
One week after saying he “doesn’t do pro days,” the New York Giants coach made a surprise appearance at Colorado’s showcase. The sudden shift caught attention, especially since general manager Joe Schoen echoed similar sentiments at the NFL meetings in Palm Beach, Floriday, saying Daboll wouldn’t be attending. But by Friday, Daboll was on the ground in Boulder, raising eyebrows across the league.
NBC’s Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissected Daboll’s trip to Boulder. Simms floated two possible explanations for the about-face.
“Well, (No.) 1, I would think they're in play for (two-way star) Travis Hunter at (pick No.) 3, so he probably looked at it that way, or maybe the Giants have realized too that, you know, maybe (quarterback) Shedeur (Sanders) is going to fall," Simms said. "Maybe they said that, 'Hey, maybe there's a chance we do get him at the end of the second round.'”
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Showing up in Colorado might just be a signal that the Giants are getting aggressive about rebooting their roster, starting with star talent from Boulder.
Brian Daboll meets Abdul Carter as Giants weigh draft options at No. 3
Giants coach Brian Daboll was spotted in State College on Sunday, meeting with Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter over breakfast – a move that signals serious draft interest. According to reports, Carter will head to East Rutherford later this week to meet the full Giants front office, just weeks ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.
The Giants hold the No. 3 pick and are expected to stay put, with Carter and Shedeur Sanders among their top options. Carter is viewed as one of the elite defensive prospects in the class. He was a 2024 unanimous All-American and was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year after a dominant campaign.
Some evaluators have him ranked as the top defender in the draft, while others place him just behind Travis Hunter. Carter has expressed interest in playing for his hometown Eagles, but after Philly’s Super Bowl run, that landing spot seems unlikely.
The 2025 NFL draft begins on April 24 in Green Bay.
Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.