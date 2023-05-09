The Dallas Cowboys will enter the 2023 NFL season seeking another Super Bowl appearance that has evdaded them for nearly 30 years. They made major changes during the offseason in pursuit of their goal.

Mike McCarthy will call the offensive plays this year after Kellen Moore was fired, while the franchise also released Ezekiel Elliot. This freed up salary cap space to acquire Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore.

NFL analyst Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports took all of these factors into consideration, as well as their recent results, to make a bold prediction for the upcoming 2023 NFL season. He believes Dallas will finally make it back to the NFC conference championship game.

Here's his reasoning for the bold take:

"The Cowboys have not reached the conference championship game since the 1995 season. There are plenty of reasons to believe Dallas won't make it that far in the playoffs, mainly because Mike McCarthy is back to calling plays and the San Francisco 49ers are their kryptonite. Dak Prescott also became a turnover machine overnight.

"Dallas certainly improved its roster from the last year. The addition of Brandin Cooks is massive for the passing game, while the subtraction of Ezekiel Elliott's contract is huge for roster construction. Stephon Gilmore is also a big addition for an already strong defense under Dan Quinn. Prescott also can't be as turnover prone as he was last season.

"Like it or not, the Cowboys are better. They are one of the top three teams in a weak NFC. This is arguably the best chance for the Cowboys to make a deep playoff run, coming off consecutive 12-win seasons."

Kerr believes Dallas is ready to take the next step forward after making major improvements during the 2023 NFL offseason. Jerry Jones has been vocal about his expectations for this team as well, stating they are good enough to win a ring. Their recent history suggests the prediction may not be so bold after all.

The Cowboys continue to get closer to another Super Bowl appearance

The last time the Dallas Cowboys won a Super Bowl ring was for the 1995 NFL season. They haven't even returned to another Conference Championship game since then. Their progress over the last two seasons suggests they are getting closer to finally getting back over the hump.

They finished each of the last two seasons with a solid 12-5 record, making appearances in the playoffs in both of them. While they were eliminted in the first round for the 2021 season, they advanced to the second round last year.

After major roster upgrades during the offseason, they look primed to take another step forward this year.

