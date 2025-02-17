NFL analyst makes case for Louisville QB Tyler Shough to shine among QBs of 2025 draft

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick predicted that Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough will emerge as the steal of the 2025 NFL draft. His assessment follows Shough's standout performance at the Senior Bowl on Feb. 2 in Mobile, Alabama.

Riddick, an NFL analyst and former player, shared his take on Sunday on X.

"Want to see QB’s Shedeur Sanders, Tyler Shough, and Cam Ward all actually THROW at the scouting combine. They will all be in the same group, all throwing to receivers that they aren’t familiar with…which allows the cream to rise to the top. Great QB’s get on the same page fastest with unfamiliar receivers," Riddick tweeted.

On "The Rich Eisen Show" on Feb. 4, Riddick highlighted Shough's potential fit in several NFL offensive systems. He specifically pointed to schemes run by successful NFL coaches Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan and Kevin Stefanski.

"If you put him in an offense like Sean McVay's, like Kyle Shanahan's, like Kevin Stefanski's, this kid is going to be the surprise and steal of the draft, in particular, at quarterback," Riddick said . "He can throw it, he is mobile, he's big, he's mature."

The timing of Riddick's comments aligns with Shough's strong showing at the Senior Bowl. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound QB earned top QB honors for the National team during practice week and threw a touchdown pass in the game.

Tyler Shough's journey from Senior Bowl success to Draft Day intrigue

NCAA Football: Senior Bowl - Source: Imagn

Tyler Shough's 2024 season marked his first complete healthy campaign. He threw for 3,195 yards, 23 TDs and just six interceptions while completing 63.2% of his passes.

Louis Riddick praised the Louisville signal-caller's development under the Cardinals' coaching staff.

"He's a guy who's been coached by Jeff and Brian Brohm, who to me, right now, there is nobody better as far as tutoring quarterbacks for the pro game in all of college football," Riddick said on Feb 4.

Shough's journey through three college programs (Oregon, Texas Tech and Louisville) has shaped him into what scouts consider an NFL-ready prospect. His strong arm, ability to throw from multiple angles and comfort with pre-snap adjustments showcase his potential.

Despite questions about his age — he'll be 26 at the start of the 2025 NFL season — and previous injury concerns, Shough's complete skillset has caught the attention of draft analysts.

