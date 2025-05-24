NFL analyst makes feelings known on Saquon Barkley's bold Eagles claim of being top-five team ever

Running back Saquon Barkley was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles by the New York Giants ahead of the 2024 season. In his debut campaign with the franchise, the three-time Pro Bowler helped his team emerge as winners of Super Bowl LIX.

Ad

On Thursday, Saquon Barkley appeared on the 'Exciting Mics' podcast along with teammates Cooper DeJean and Reed Blankenship. On the show, he made a bold claim by labeling the Eagles' 2024 roster as one of the top-five teams of all time:

"I firmly believe when you look at our team that we had last year, and we're not looking too far into the past....I think we're a top five team of all time. When you have the talent and the skill that we have on our team, mixed with the coaches.... we all play together, how we played, teams really stood no chance."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL analyst Bill Barnwell came forward to share his unfiltered thoughts on Saquon Barkley's bold proclamation. On the latest episode of 'NFL Live', Barnwell stated that the running back 'may have a case' for himself with his claim about the Eagles.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"He may have a case," Barnwell said. "I mean, all time is a lot. There's been a lot of great teams, but think about this, the Eagles team was 14 and 3 last year. They could have been 16 and one if not for two drops.

Ad

"We're talking about a 16 and one regular season and then a dominant run to the postseason. So, you know, kind of sounds like maybe some receny bias, and obviously say Saquon has a little bit of a stake in this c0nversiation, but they deserve to be considered among the greatest teams certainly in recent NFL history."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In his debut campaign for the Eagles, Saquon Barkley started 16 regular-season games. He recorded 2,005 rushing yards and 13 TDs and was honored as the NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

Saquon Barkley shares his thoughts on the failed Tush Push ban

The Green Bay Packers had come forward to ban the Tush Push play. However, during the NFL's spring league meetings in Minnesota, the proposal did not receive the required votes for the ban to be passed.

Ad

NFL owners missed out on passing the ban by two votes as seven franchises took the side of the Eagles. On the 'Exciting Mics' podcast, Saquon Barkley offered his thoughts on the play and the failure of the ban.

"I think it's soft, to be honest," Barkley said. "Everybody can do it. It's not a play that we only can do. We happen to have one of the best and biggest O-lines, and Jalen Hurts can squat 600 pounds. That's not our fault."

The Eagles celebrated this victory by sharing a montage of their tush push plays on social media. Only time will tell if Barkley can help the team defend its Super Bowl title this upcoming season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.