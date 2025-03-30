Tetairoa McMillan was once thought to be a top-10 pick, top-5 even, in the early days of the buildup to the 2025 NFL draft. But his stock has dramatically fallen since then, and Dalton Wasserman has some thoughts about it.

The Pro Football Focus recently said about the Arizona Wildcats wideout:

"What do you like about him? The way he moves at 6'5" is rare, and I think you look at a guy who can make those contested catches - he's a better separator than you think."

He continued:

"I really don't understand. Lately, when we've seen mock drafts drop him into the late teens or even the 20s. I don't know if he should get outside the top eight, honestly... There's a lot of overthinking going on right now. All 'this is just another big receiver that can't separate'."

One person who disagrees with the notion that Tetairoa McMillan should be considered an elite top-10 prospect is former scout John Middlekauff, who said on his 3-and-Out podcast on Friday:

"I wouldn't take him in the top 10, but that's just me. If I’m drafting a wide receiver at four overall, he’s got to be Ja'Marr Chase, Malik Nabers or Julio Jones. And I don’t know if this guy’s that. Might be, but to me, he’s more like a guy you take in the teens.”

Video emerges of 2025 WR prospect Tetairoa McMillan admitting to not watching football

While it has not been exactly known why Tetairoa McMillan has been losing stock over the weeks, one recent video may provide a clue. On Friday, an x.com user by the name of Mr.Optimistic uploaded a clip from 2023 of McMillan seemingly admitting to Cody Stoots and Landry Locker on S&L Texans Talk that he did not watch football "at all":

“I don’t ever need to watch about myself because we go over as a receiver group.”

Darrion Gray, a New Orleans Saints writer for USA Today, likened it to the case of current Tennessee Titans safety Xavier Woods, who generated criticism over his work ethic after claiming that going ‘full speed for 70 plays’ was impossible:

"This is a great example of things being better left unsaid, even if true. It simply creates room for assumptions... McMillan is a potential top-10 draft pick in the NFL draft, and his comments open the door for team personnel to question how invested he is in the game."

The 2025 draft will be held at Lambeau Field from April 24 to 26.

