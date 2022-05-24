“No-brainer” - NFL analyst names Deshaun Watson the biggest offseason move made in 2022

With Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson, and others now getting settled in with their new teams, NFL analysts are beginning to reflect on the offseason. One topic of discussion has been which team made the biggest offseason move this year. Some say Russell Wilson, while others call Matt Ryan a dark horse candidate.

Appearing on Speak for Yourself, NFL analyst Marcellus Wiley picked the former Texans quarterback. Here's how he put it:

“Last time we checked on Deshaun Watson on a football field he had a 70% completion percentage and 112 passer rating. Not coming off a suspect year of injury and maybe the system like Russell Wilson and certainly not Matt Ryan, who they say we love you but don't love you enough to keep you."

Nick Pedone @NickPedone12 Regardless of a Deshaun Watson suspension, the #Browns just told you they’re still in win now mode. Regardless of a Deshaun Watson suspension, the #Browns just told you they’re still in win now mode.

He went on to explain why the new Browns quarterback was more of a final piece than Russell Wilson:

"So now we're talking about the best player going to the Cleveland Browns. Denver Broncos have a strong roster... But you know who has a great roster and just needed one part, one piece, one thing?"

Nate Geary @NateGearySports Omar Kelly @OmarKelly Dolphins QBs coach on Tua Tagovailoa: ‘There’s not really any throw that he can’t make’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-d… Dolphins QBs coach on Tua Tagovailoa: ‘There’s not really any throw that he can’t make’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-d… The Dolphins are on one of the weirdest PR campaigns I've ever seen. There are several throws he can't make. Your owner and GM know it, it's why they actively considered trading for Deshaun Watson mere months ago. Why are we doing this? twitter.com/OmarKelly/stat… The Dolphins are on one of the weirdest PR campaigns I've ever seen. There are several throws he can't make. Your owner and GM know it, it's why they actively considered trading for Deshaun Watson mere months ago. Why are we doing this? twitter.com/OmarKelly/stat…

He continued:

"The Cleveland Browns. The Cleveland Browns now have a huge piece in the middle of the impact that they already have. You look at the Cleveland Browns last year and 'I made the playoffs people' Browns last year, their quarterback, he won six games and now they get Deshaun Watson, you know how that energizes you?"

He wrapped up his point by underlining how strongly he felt about his opinion, calling it a "no-brainer:"

"When you're saying the only thing holding us back is that position and then they feel that position with someone as talented, as great as Deshaun Watson. I think this was a no brainer.”

Deshaun Watson's 2020 NFL season

Houston Texans v Chicago Bears

Looking back at his last full season, some may be wondering how he could play as well as he did and win so rarely. In 2020, Watson threw for a career-high 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. The Texans went 4-12 and their star quarterback didn't miss a single game.

He also completed more than 70 percent of his throws. More than one teammate said that the quarterback had an incredible season. Many will remember the famous clip of defender JJ Watt approaching him on the field as the season ended, apologizing for wasting the year.

Since then, Watson hasn't played a game. Following the end of the 2020 campaign, he was pulled into a long list of lawsuits that caused him to miss the 2021 season. With a new franchise in 2022, the quarterback has a chance to knock the rust off and finally win some games.

Edited by John Maxwell