The Dallas Cowboys have added to their roster during the offseason and the 2023 NFL Draft and feel confident about their squad this season.

Dallas was one of the best teams in the NFC last season and made a playoff run. This season, the team will be looking to go further with an offense led by Dak Prescott.

The Dallas Cowboys added more talent through the draft. They added four players on each side of the ball through the draft, selecting three defensive players in their first four picks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Local Cowboys writer Todd Archer wrote about which Cowboys players he put on notice for this upcoming season.

Archer wrote:

"One member of the Class of 2020 (defensive tackle Neville Gallimore) and three from the Class of 2021 (cornerbacks Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright and defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna) have been put on notice by what the Cowboys have done this offseason."

Will McClay, the Dallas Cowboys' vice president of player personnel, added what it means for each of the four players on the Cowboys he said are put on notice:

"What it says about those guys is ‘Hey, the NFL is Darwinism. It’s a dog-eat-dog world. The strong survive.' So what it means for those guys, there’s somebody coming to take your job. It’s your job and opportunity to hold that.”

Dallas Cowboys' 2023 NFL Draft class

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Michigan v TCU

The Dallas Cowboys had a total of eight picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. They had a pick in each round of the draft with multiple fifth-round picks.

Here is the Cowboys 2023 draft class:

* Round 1, Pick 28 - Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

* Round 2, Pick 58 - Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Notre Dame

* Round 3, Pick 90 - DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas,

* Round 4, Pick 129 - Viliami Fehoko, Edge, San Jose State,

* Round 5, Pick 169 - Asim Richards, OT, North Carolina

* Round 5, Pick 178 - Eric Scott Jr., CB, New Mexico

* Round 6, Pick 212 - Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State

* Round 7, Pick 244 - Jalen Brooks, WR, South Carolina

Jon Machota @jonmachota



Mazi Smith, DT, No. 26 overall

Luke Schoonmaker, TE, No. 58 overall

DeMarvion Overshown, LB, No. 90

Viliami Fehoko, DL, No. 129 overall

Asim Richards, OL, No. 169 overall

Eric Scott Jr., CB, No. 178 overall

Deuce Vaughn, RB, No. 212 overall

Jalen… The Cowboys’ 2023 draft class:Mazi Smith, DT, No. 26 overallLuke Schoonmaker, TE, No. 58 overallDeMarvion Overshown, LB, No. 90Viliami Fehoko, DL, No. 129 overallAsim Richards, OL, No. 169 overallEric Scott Jr., CB, No. 178 overallDeuce Vaughn, RB, No. 212 overallJalen… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The Cowboys’ 2023 draft class:Mazi Smith, DT, No. 26 overallLuke Schoonmaker, TE, No. 58 overallDeMarvion Overshown, LB, No. 90Viliami Fehoko, DL, No. 129 overallAsim Richards, OL, No. 169 overallEric Scott Jr., CB, No. 178 overallDeuce Vaughn, RB, No. 212 overallJalen… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Dallas Cowboys free agent signings in 2023

Tyrus Wheat during Georgia v Mississippi State

Here are the 12 undrafted free agents that the Dallas Cowboys have signed thus far:

* Tyrus Wheat - DE, Mississippi

* D'Angelo Mandell - CB, BYU

* Durrell Johnson - LB, Liberty

* Earl Bostick Jr. - OT Kansas

* Hunter Luepke - FB, North Dakota State

* Isaiah Land - LB, Florida A&M

* Jalen Moreno-Cropper - WR, Frensno State

* John Stephens Jr. - WR, Louisiana

* Jose Barbon - WR, Temple

* Myles Brooks - CB, Louisiana Tech

* Princeton Fant - TE Tennessee

* T.J. Bass - OL, Oregon

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Todd Archer, ESPN, and H/T Sportskeeda.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes