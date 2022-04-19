NFL analyst names darkhorse AFC South team to win Super Bowl next season

The Indianapolis Colts are one of many teams that have improved their roster tremendously this off-season.

Last off-season, the Los Angeles Rams were aggressive in their pursuit of players, which paid dividends when they won the Super Bowl. The Rams added veterans Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller late in the off-season, which helped their Super Bowl run. But their biggest move last off-season was when they traded for Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.

This off-season, one team that has done the same thing is the Indianapolis Colts, who some view as a darkhorse team in the AFC. Ross Tucker thinks Indy is a darkhorse team with the addition of Stephon Gilmore.

Tucker said:

"So I still think Stephon Gilmore can play at a pretty high level. I think he's a really good fit for Indy's scheme and system. I would love to have known that you know Stephon Gilmore has always kept his business quiet. I would love to know what other teams were interested what other money was offered. But the Colts have sneakily improved this offseason. People aren't really talking about it because it gets overshadowed by the Carson Wentz stuff. But, I mean, you're talking about getting Ngakoue way to rush off the edge. Matt Ryan in my mind is clearly better than Carson Wentz. Now you they moved Rock Ya-Sin but you get Stephon Gilmore to play corner."

Tucker added that having guys like Gilmore and Ryan, who have played in Super Bowls, helps add championship pedigree to their roster.

Tucker added:

"They also got guys that have won. You know that of Gilmore has been to a Super Bowl and won it. Matt Ryan's been to a Super Bowl. I just I like what they have done. It seems like it's under the radar. Because and by the way, I think it's amazing that they got as much as they got for Carson Wentz while we're on the topic, so the Colts by bringing in Matt Ryan and Gilmore and and Got away they're making it awfully clear what they're trying to do. Right like they're trying to win this year. And I think the owner has made that pretty clear."

The Indianapolis Colts have a loaded roster and could make a deep-run

Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts

With Matt Ryan as their quarterback, they have a legit chance at making a playoff run. They have All-Pros in running back Jonathan Taylor, quarterback Matt Ryan, linebacker Darius Leonard, and guard Quenton Nelson.

Indianapolis went 9-8 last season and lost a game in Week 18 last year to the Jaguars, which eliminated them from playoff contention. This year, they'll be looking to make a run at the Super Bowl.

