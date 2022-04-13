NFL analyst names the QB under most pressure heading into 2022 NFL season

The NFL is a pressure cooker for quarterbacks. They either shine like diamonds or cave under pressure. Many quarterbacks will find out by the end of their first contract if they have what it takes to start in the league long-term. The stress becomes immense for those who aren't signed by the end of their fourth year.

According to Marcellus Wiley of ESPN's Speak for Yourself, Baker Mayfield is under more pressure than anyone else in the NFL at quarterback.

While speaking in a segment about Daniel Jones, Jalen Hurts, and Tua Tagovailoa being under pressure, the analyst could not help but go off track to talk about Mayfield.

Here's how Wiley put it:

“All great points except this: you got to say some wiggle room and save the 10 for Baker Mayfield. He's not in this conversation. But Baker Mayfield to me is the 10. Like, ‘What am I gonna do? What are my options?’ That's 10.”

Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell Seeing Matthew Stafford slide into commercials where Baker Mayfield would have been a year ago really brought 2021 home Seeing Matthew Stafford slide into commercials where Baker Mayfield would have been a year ago really brought 2021 home

Same NFL franchise, two different situations

Detroit Lions v Cleveland Browns

When a new quarterback arrives to pressure the incumbent, the former is typically a rookie. As such, the starting quarterback feels some pressure but also has some time and an advantage in experience.

But in Baker Mayfield's case, his résumé is instantly equal, if not inferior, to Deshaun Watson. As such, Mayfield had the rug ripped out from under him.

At this point, many say Mayfield is in an unprecedented situation. He's still with the team, but a franchise quarterback has arrived to take his place and is essentially getting Mayfield's second contract. As Wiley suggests, Mayfield needs to find a way out of his predicament.

Nick Pedone @NickPedone12 Also the #Browns just told you there’s literally no chance Baker Mayfield is back, for those who still needed that clarified. Also the #Browns just told you there’s literally no chance Baker Mayfield is back, for those who still needed that clarified.

Some say there is no chance Mayfield will stay with the team into the 2022 NFL season. Others say he'll be held hostage until a preseason or early season injury to Watson creates a need for his services. At this time, the team will trade Mayfield for a higher value.

Both quarterbacks are young and have played in the playoffs before, but neither has made a deep push. However, the two boast two different statlines in their last starting seasons. In 2020, Deshaun Watson threw for a 70.2 percent completion rate, 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield threw for a 60.5 percent completion rate, 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 2021.

