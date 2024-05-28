NFL analyst names two football equivalents to Bill Walton including Deion Sanders

As Deion Sanders may agree, Bill Walton's demise has stunned the sports zeitgeist. In a weekend that essentially set the stage for the NBA Finals, his death has been the topic of conversation in the sports world. While football aficionados may not fully grasp the basketballer's significance, NFL analyst Chris Simms gave two equivalents in the football world.

Speaking on Tuesday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," Simms named Deion Sanders and former Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach as two stars that rivaled Walton.

"Deion Sanders has killed it. Roger Staubach was another one that came to my mind right away," Simms said. "Navy, Heisman, Super Bowl, Cowboys, ... extremely successful maybe not in the public eye but you know dominating life like Roger Staubach has for the majority of his life. Those are two that right away came to my mind."

Why Deion Sanders and Roger Staubach belong in the same breath as Bill Walton

Deion Sanders at Colorado v UCLA

Walton set a high bar for the NFL to meet. In his time in professional basketball, Walton was the standard for rebounding with the Portland Trail Blazers, averaging close to 12 rebounds per game over his first four years from 1974 to 1978.

In addition, his shooting percentages were off the charts, averaging well over 50% from the two- and three-point range. Following his retirement from the game, he went into broadcasting, commentating on NBA games for decades.

Meanwhile, in football, Deion Sanders has gotten more attention than perhaps any cornerback this side of 2000. The former Falcons, 49ers, Cowboys, Redskins and Baltimore Ravens star retired at the end of an age-38 season after a 14-year career.

Since walking away from the league, the star has coached college football, worked in the media, and, above all, stayed relevant longer than most players from the 1990s.

Sanders also balanced a professional baseball career during his time in the NFL, playing for the Cincinnati Reds, San Francisco Giants, Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees.

Meanwhile, Roger Staubach remains one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in Cowboys history. According to Pro Football Reference, Staubach won two Super Bowls for the franchise and had 11 total playoff wins.

In 1971, he went the entire season without losing a start, going 10-0 in the regular season and then 3-0 in the playoffs. He played for the team from 1969 to 1979.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Staubach remains one of the wealthiest players to have played the game. Staubach currently has a net worth of $600 million after retiring from the NFL 40 years ago.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Pro Football Talk" and H/T Sportskeeda.