NFL analyst names two football equivalents to Bill Walton including Deion Sanders

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • NFL Playoff Chances 2024-25
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL analyst names two football equivalents to Bill Walton including Deion Sanders

NFL analyst names two football equivalents to Bill Walton including Deion Sanders

By Ian Van Roy
Modified May 28, 2024 16:57 GMT
NFL analyst names two football equivalents to Bill Walton including Deion Sanders
NFL analyst names two football equivalents to Bill Walton including Deion Sanders

As Deion Sanders may agree, Bill Walton's demise has stunned the sports zeitgeist. In a weekend that essentially set the stage for the NBA Finals, his death has been the topic of conversation in the sports world. While football aficionados may not fully grasp the basketballer's significance, NFL analyst Chris Simms gave two equivalents in the football world.

Speaking on Tuesday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," Simms named Deion Sanders and former Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach as two stars that rivaled Walton.

"Deion Sanders has killed it. Roger Staubach was another one that came to my mind right away," Simms said. "Navy, Heisman, Super Bowl, Cowboys, ... extremely successful maybe not in the public eye but you know dominating life like Roger Staubach has for the majority of his life. Those are two that right away came to my mind."
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover

Why Deion Sanders and Roger Staubach belong in the same breath as Bill Walton

Deion Sanders at Colorado v UCLA
Deion Sanders at Colorado v UCLA

Walton set a high bar for the NFL to meet. In his time in professional basketball, Walton was the standard for rebounding with the Portland Trail Blazers, averaging close to 12 rebounds per game over his first four years from 1974 to 1978.

In addition, his shooting percentages were off the charts, averaging well over 50% from the two- and three-point range. Following his retirement from the game, he went into broadcasting, commentating on NBA games for decades.

Meanwhile, in football, Deion Sanders has gotten more attention than perhaps any cornerback this side of 2000. The former Falcons, 49ers, Cowboys, Redskins and Baltimore Ravens star retired at the end of an age-38 season after a 14-year career.

Since walking away from the league, the star has coached college football, worked in the media, and, above all, stayed relevant longer than most players from the 1990s.

Sanders also balanced a professional baseball career during his time in the NFL, playing for the Cincinnati Reds, San Francisco Giants, Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees.

Meanwhile, Roger Staubach remains one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in Cowboys history. According to Pro Football Reference, Staubach won two Super Bowls for the franchise and had 11 total playoff wins.

In 1971, he went the entire season without losing a start, going 10-0 in the regular season and then 3-0 in the playoffs. He played for the team from 1969 to 1979.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Staubach remains one of the wealthiest players to have played the game. Staubach currently has a net worth of $600 million after retiring from the NFL 40 years ago.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Pro Football Talk" and H/T Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी