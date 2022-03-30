"I absolutely hate it" - NFL analyst not a fan of league's new post-season OT rules

Yesterday, the NFL approved a new rule that ensures that both teams will have possession of the football in overtime going forward in the playoffs. The rule for regular-season games will remain the same with whoever scores a touchdown first getting the win.

NEW PLAYOFF OVERTIME RULES

The vote was approved and passed with a 29-3 vote. The Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles proposed a mandatory possession for both teams in all games, both in the regular season and in playoffs.

But competition committee chairman Rich McKay said there was not enough support until yesterday at the NFL coaches' meeting in Florida. Many players, coaches, and fans like the new rule, but not quite everyone.

NFL analyst Marcus Spears is one of those who does not approve of the new rule change. Spears said that emotions got in the way and that overtime should be sudden death.

Spears stated:

"I hate it. I hate everything about it because it's about feelings and emotion and not about football. Oh, everybody should get a turn to score. That ain't the way it's set up. The way this game is set up, overtime is supposed to be sudden death. That is when all of the chips are in the middle of the table and whatever team has the earliest success, that's the team that's supposed to win."

Spears added that he was a fan of the rule that allowed the other team a chance if the first team kicks a field-goal in overtime.

Spears added:

"I did like the rule of if you kick a field goal, the other team gets an opportunity, right. Because that's almost like a consolation prize. It's getting the field off. But if you give a team a touchdown, if you let a team drive down the field - 80 yards, 90 yards, 75 yards - and score a touchdown, you supposed to go home. You're supposed to be going to the crib."

Chiefs-Bills game big part in new OT rule change

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

The new overtime rule was partly influenced by the results of the Chiefs-Bills divsional game this past year.

Jon Scott @JonScottTV



"It's potentially the greatest 20-30 minutes in football that I've ever seen. Ever. Just watching a game. And to think that it ended that way... Does that work for everybody?" The #Bills #Chiefs playoff game definitely tipping point for NFL OT change.

In an overtime thriller that saw the Chiefs defeat the Bills, the Chiefs received the ball first in overtime and scored the game-winning touchdown. Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce for the game-winning touchdown to end the match. The Bills offense never stepped onto the field in overtime.

Just three years ago, the Chiefs lost to the Patriots in overtime and the same thing happened to them, except that they were on the wrong end of the stick. The Patriots and Tom Brady got the ball first in overtime, marched down the field and scored a touchdown, resulting in no chance for the Chiefs to win.

Sometimes changes occur slowly in the NFL, but it seems like the majority of the league is happy with the new rule change.

