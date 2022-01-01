NFL analyst offers a hot take choosing between Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals and second-year quarterback Joe Burrow will host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon. Two of the NFL's young quarterbacks are going head-to-head for the first time early in their careers. With the path both quarterbacks are on, there is a chance that this could be the first meeting of many for years to come.

On ESPN's First Take on Thursday, the following question was posed: "Would you rather have Joe Burrow or Patrick Mahomes for the next 5 years?" Of course, that could be a loaded question for most.

Mahomes has an NFL MVP and a Super Bowl title, whereas Burrow does not own any of these titles, but he was a first-round draft pick who, currently, has the most passing yards in a game (525), highest completion percentages, career (67.8%), and highest passer rating, career (98.1%)

Former NFL offensive guard and now ESPN analyst Damien Woody gave his take, and it's not what most people would say.

“We know about the talent of Patrick Mahomes. We see the no-look passes. We see all the off-platform stuff that a lot of us have never seen before out of the quarterback position. … Sometimes it’s about the intangibles,” Woody said. “What Joe Burrow has done for, not just that Cincinnati offense, but the whole organization, it’s almost like he’s brought a chip on his shoulder to the whole organization."-Damien Woody

Damien Woody would choose Joe Burrow over Patrick Mahomes

First Take @FirstTake



“I’m gonna go with Joe Burrow!” @damienwoody would take Joe Burrow over Patrick Mahomes over the next five years.“I’m gonna go with Joe Burrow!” .@damienwoody would take Joe Burrow over Patrick Mahomes over the next five years.“I’m gonna go with Joe Burrow!” https://t.co/jRDCMkxT7V

“When you talk about the quarterback position, a lot of it is about being a leader of men. Joe Burrow really instills that within this Bengals offense.” - Damien Woody on First Take

Woody believes that Burrow is a better leader and has helped the entire team to succeed. Some could argue that Patrick Mahomes did just that when he was given the opportunity to become the starter in his second season.

Mahomes has led the Cheifs to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances the last two seasons. He led the Kansas City Chiefs to just their second overall Super Bowl title, the first since 1969.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



Who wins Sunday?

RT for Joe Burrow

LIKE for Mahomes "If it is a shootout, does Mahomes have the confidence right now to match throws with the fastest, newest gun on the block? I don't think he does." — @RealSkipBayless Who wins Sunday?RT for Joe BurrowLIKE for Mahomes "If it is a shootout, does Mahomes have the confidence right now to match throws with the fastest, newest gun on the block? I don't think he does." — @RealSkipBaylessWho wins Sunday?RT for Joe BurrowLIKE for Mahomes https://t.co/9bx2mY2GmN

Damien Woody isn't the first analyst to say that he would choose Joe Burrow over Patrick Mahomes. Undisputed co-host Skip Bayless recently said that he doesn't believe that Mahomes could keep up with Burrow if he was playing from behind.

Also Read Article Continues below

This Sunday, however, both Mahomes and Burrow will take the field to face each other, so the questions are: Who will come out victorious, and who will look like the quarterback of the future in the National Football League?

Edited by Windy Goodloe