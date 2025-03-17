NFL analyst opens door for JJ McCarthy to have Sam Darnold-like breakout season

NFL analyst Mike Greenberg believes that the Minnesota Vikings moving on from quarterback Sam Darnold to rookie JJ McCarthy will end up being the correct decision.

While discussing free agency on 'Get Up' on Monday, Greenberg made clear that if the Vikings wanted Darnold back, he would have returned to the organization. He also highlighted how Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell knows what he is doing, something that gives him confidence in McCarthy being ready for NFL.

"Here's what I would say" Greenberg said. "When it comes to the Vikings quarterback situation, there are probably no, there are very few people I trust on that decision more than Kevin O'Connell.

"So they voluntarily let Sam Donald go. If they wanted to keep him there, they could have. The fact that he and they were this willing to go to JJ McCarthy tells me it's going to wind up being the right thing to do."

This offseason, Darnold and the Vikings did not agree to a contract extension. Darnold eventually signed a three-year, $100.5 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks.

Can JJ McCarthy have a breakout season in his rookie year?

JJ McCarthy was taken in the first round, 10th overall, by the Vikings in the 2024 NFL draft. McCarthy was involved in a quarterback competition prior to training camp, with many anticipating him to take over and start at quarterback for the Vikings at some point during the 2024 season. However, he was hurt in his first pre-season game, necessitating surgery and costing McCarthy the entire season.

Darnold filled in brilliantly though, accumulating 4,319 passing yards, 35 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 212 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.

However, as free agency has shown, the Vikings appear to believe that McCarthy is ready for the NFL and gives the team the best chance to win in 2025.

McCarthy played college football for the Michigan Wolverines and under current Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh. McCarthy won the national championship with the Wolverines, was the 2024 Rose Bowl Offensive Most Valuable Player, was the 2023 Big Ten Quarterback of the Year, and was a First-team All-Big Ten in 2023 and a Second-team All-Big Ten in 2022.

