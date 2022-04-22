NFL Analyst opines on how big Deebo Samuel’s next contract could be

San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel officially wants out of the franchise having requested a trade. Samuel seemingly wants to become the highest-paid receiver, but it is believed that the 49ers would struggle to match the number he wants.

Several teams are reportedly interested in his services with the Jets, the Saints, Packers, Chiefs and Cowboys all being touted as potential destinations.

NFL analyst Mike Tannenbaum was a guest on ESPN's Get Up and was asked which teams could potentially facilitate a trade. Tannenbaum gave an example of how the Jets could make it happen while also detailing the potentially eye-watering money involved in the deal.

Tannenbaum said:

“Yeah, I'm calling John Lynch every single day, the GM of the 49ers, to see what it would take. And let's just stay with your New York Jets Greeny, I'm looking at the 10th pick in the draft and I'm saying to San Francisco, if there's a player that you really covet, we can make this trade literally while we're on the clock.”

He went on to recount a previous trade similar to this one as well:

“We actually did that. Going back to 2009 with Mark Sanchez, where we actually traded players to the Browns with some picks to get Mark Sanchez literally Greeny while they were on the clock.”

Tattenbaum added:

“So you want to try to get an agreement in principle with Deebo’s agent which to me would be upwards of 28 million a year well over about 70 million at least in guarantees.”

He concluded:

“You could get that worked out in contemplation of a trade. And then on the clock next Thursday night literally, we can see Deebo Samuel going sometime in that first round.”

Where could Deebo Samuel play in 2022?

Any team that has the ambition to sign Deebo Samuel is going to need deep pockets. As is the way in the NFL, when a player's contract is up, they want to be the highest paid and it is unknown at this time if that is the reason behind the star receiver's move. If it is, only a handful of teams could make it happen.

As Tannenbaum stated, the New York Jets could offer Deebo Samuel $28 million a season and around $70 million guaranteed. Those numbers are very close to that of the deal Tyreek Hill signed with Miami. The Chiefs receiver signed a four-year, $120 million deal with $72 million guranteed.

Just where Samuel ends up is unknown, but either way, the 26-year-old is in for a huge payday and based off his 2021 season, you can't say he doesn't deserve it.

