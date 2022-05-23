“Tom Brady’s got all that” - NFL analyst outlines why Buccaneers QB is so hard to compete with

Tom Brady has been at the top of the NFL pecking order for decades in the eyes of most. Some point to his ability to read defenses. Others look at his unbreakable will. One NFL analyst broke down the entire picture regarding what makes a quarterback great and explained why No. 12 is king.

Speaking on Chris Simms Unbuttoned, the show host lauded the quarterback's leadership ability:

“Talent, physical talent, right. It's the number one thing: throwing and running, [and] taking both of those into account as part of the game right now. And in 2022 NFL, [there's] no doubt about it. The next thing would be the mental aspect decision making going through reads, you know, how much of the playbook [does he know]?"

Simms continued, listing leadership as a critical requirement:

"Can you handle all of those type of things, certainly huge as far as the success of the quarterback? Third would be leadership. And leadership is huge.The effect you have on the football team, their belief, whether it's through the season lens, the game lends itself, the effect you have in the team every day in practice, right?"

Tom Brady @TomBrady People are always asking what brought me out of retirement. I just had an epiphany on the @Hertz set. Maybe all I needed was a vacation… People are always asking what brought me out of retirement. I just had an epiphany on the @Hertz set. Maybe all I needed was a vacation… https://t.co/VJATdGXGBD

He went on to describe the quarterback's leadership as "unreal."

"Tom Brady's got all that stuff, let alone he's also like, 'Hey, I got a cool play here. Let me add this to it.' It's great. It's unreal leadership, but it's hard to compete with that."

Simms continued, wrapping up by talking about pocket presence:

"And then the last one to me would be pocket presence, I think because there is something to that, you know, there's the physical ability, right, but I'm not going to put that in the pocket presence, I'm gonna get and give that then his own thing."

Tom Brady's accomplishments since 2020

Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Many would agree that the quarterback has accomplished more since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers than most first-round quarterbacks have accomplished in their entire career. Since 2020, the No. 12 has made the playoffs twice and won a Super Bowl.

According to Pro Football Reference, Brady has gone 24-9 since the start of 2020. He's thrown for 83 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. In 2021, the quarterback won his division and threw for a career-high 5,316 yards.

Of course, the 2020s have been a small sample size of what Brady has accomplished in his entire career. Since 2000, he has won the Super Bowl seven times. He's 243-73 overall and has thrown for 624 touchdowns and 203 interceptions in his career. With the quarterback now saddling up for 2022, these totals will continue to climb.

