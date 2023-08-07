Fans were shocked when the Los Angeles Rams traded quarterback Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions. The quarterback had found success with head coach Sean McVay and the Rams, and the team decided to part ways.

On Monday, the analysts on ESPN's 'First Take' discussed which team they felt would win a playoff game first: the New York Jets or the Detroit Lions? Kimberly A. Martin mentioned that Detroit finished 8-2 in the last ten games of the season.

She said the Los Angeles Rams sent him away and acted as if he wasn't going to find success again.

"That Lions team finished eight and two. Jared Goff who was literally cast away by L.A., sent to Detroit like they thought they were sending him to Siberia. And Jared Goff was like, okay, bet. I can be that dude for this team like Dan Campbell eat me caps all over the place. Everybody wrote him off, like, what is this guy talking about? Well, guess what? He assembled one of the best staffs in the NFL,"

Martin said the quarterback used the adversity as motivation, and everyone wrote him off yet again. She also mentioned that those around the league didn't believe the quarterback could win with the Lions.

Martin stated that she believes the Detroit Lions could definitely win a playoff game this season.

Colin Cowherd believes Jared Goff will lead the Lions to playoffs

Kimberly A. Martin isn't the only analyst to believe that Jared Goff could lead the Detroit Lions to the playoffs. Colin Cowherd recently said on his radio show that he likes the quarterback a lot more than others do.

"I like Jared Goff more than people do and I think Detroit is going to win their division."

Not only did Cowherd took it a step further by saying he thinks the quarterback and the Lions will win the NFC North this year. The radio host may not be far off. Although the Minnesota Vikings won the division in 2022, the Lions weren't far off in second place with a 9-8 record.

The Green Bay Packers, who didn't make the playoffs last season, are now starting fresh without quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Chicago Bears could improve, but winning the division likely isn't in the cards just yet. If anyone is able to challenge the Minnesota Vikings for the divisional crown, the Lions would be the most likely.