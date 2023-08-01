Who is Colin Cowherd's wife Ann Cowherd? A dive into Fox Sports host's personal life

Colin Cowherd has been married to Ann Hamilton-Cowherd since 2010. Ann isn't Colin's first wife, as he was divorced from his first wife, Kimberly Vadala, whom he was married to from 1996 to 2007.

Ann isn't known to flaunt her life to the public and remains low profile. According to sources, the two met after Colin finalized his divorce from his first wife, Kimberly. The first encounter between the two was through a real estate agent when the Fox Sports broadcaster was looking for a certain designer to help with his new place.

In an interview with Renee Paquette, Colin talked about how they met.

"So, I was divorced and living in a condo in Hartford," Colin said. "And I was looking for something at the time. Liz, was the name of my real estate agent, and she said, 'I've got this woman and she's been separated for 8 or 9 months and her name is Ann.' And she goes, 'I don't set people up, I'm not saying it's for me but she's a designer, and you said you were looking for a designer if you buy the place. So, here's her number.'

"As she was talking, I dialed Ann's number and put it on speaker. And I said, 'Hey Ann, I heard you're hot, let's go out. Liz here totally set me up.' And Liz starts screaming, and Ann's laughing, and Liz is screaming. And I said, 'Hey, I need a designer, but I'd love to go out with you.'"

Aside from being a stepmother to Colin's kids, Ann is also a mother of four kids from her first marriage. The couple has tried their best not to mention the names of their children, with the exception of Liv, who's gained a massive following on social media.

Colin Cowherd lauds Steph Curry as the greatest shooter of all-time

Many have been amazed at Steph Curry and his greatness on the court, which includes Colin Cowherd. Cowherd talked about the Golden State Warriors star and how he's shaped his great career in the NBA.

"Steph Curry," Cowherd said. "The greatest shooter in league history. four-time champ, six finals last nine years. He's as selfless as any great player of all time. Steph Curry can play with Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, multiple head coaches in a sport that now puts premium on shooting, he has virtually unlimited range."

As Curry continues to play, many more will be amazed at what he can offer.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)