“Their guys will have titles, our guys will have clout” – Colin Cowherd shares ravaging take on European players dominating American NBA athletes 

Sports analyst Colin Cowherd doubled down on proclaiming European basketball stars as the best players in today's NBA.

European basketball players aren't new to the NBA, as they've been in the league for decades. But over the past few years, they've started to dominate the league, winning championships and MVP awards.

According to Cowherd, Europe is producing the world's best players right now:

"Europe's best young players are now the world's best young players. Their guys will have titles. (American) guys will have clout."

"Europe's best young players are now the world's best young players. Their guys will have titles, [American] guys will have clout."

Colin isn't completely correct in comparing what American players will achieve. There are still great American players who are focused on playing for a championship and not for the attention. However, in the age of social media, it's hard to deny that there are NBA players who aren't locked in yet.

As far as hot takes go, Cowherd's recent take on European players isn't all bad as he just highlighted the huge difference in players' mentality.

Victor Wembanyama will be an MVP in three years, according to Colin Cowherd

Victor Wembanyama is the league's hottest star right now. His elite defense and incredible length have arrived in the NBA, and many believe he's the future face of the league.

According to Kenny "The Jet" Smith, Wemby could win the MVP award within four years. Colin Cowherd agrees with Smith's take and thinks that the young star will probably win the award in three years.

"Kenny Smith doing summer league stuff, and he was talking about Wemby," Cowherd said. "Here's my prediction: In four years, our domestic players from our systems, G League, college, wherever, will be the most popular and sell the most shoes. European players will dominate our league and win the titles.

"So, I think Kenny Smith is right on. I'm not sure if it'll take four years, it will probably take at least three."

@ColinCowherd breaks down why he would instantly build around Wemby

Big things are expected from Wemby as he tries his best to prove himself. The next time people will see the Frenchman on the court will likely be during the preseason games as he's been shut down by the team after playing two summer league games.

