“I’m gonna go with the more talented guy” - NFL analyst makes his pick between Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo

Most agree that at this point, Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo are the last two realistic quarterback options with uncertain futures. Free agency is wrapped up and the Draft is in the rear-view mirror. Every quarterback that is going to get a new home has one, with the exception of Mayfield and Garoppolo.

With the job fair down to its last two candidates, NFL analysts are beginning to rank the two quarterbacks. Speaking on Good Morning Football, one NFL analyst has done just that. Show co-host Kyle Brandt chose Mayfield over Garoppolo. Here is his explanation:

“I feel like I'm walking into a support group and I have to say, ‘Hi, I'm Kyle, and I like Baker Mayfield. Is that okay? Are you offended by that?’ I feel like I’m the only person in the world."

He continued with:

"I like Baker, and the only thing I don't like about Baker is my take on Baker. I think it's weak and lame and boring for TV."

Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan Keyshawn, JWill & Max @KeyJayandMax You’re not allowed to use the word bust. How would you describe Baker Mayfield’s career in 1 word? You’re not allowed to use the word bust. How would you describe Baker Mayfield’s career in 1 word? https://t.co/Q1TYlOzczA Man, the Baker Mayfield slander needs to stop! He went to organization that was all-time bad, set TD record for rookie, helped turn them around, made playoffs, won playoff game (was lights out to beat rival Steelers) and was hurt last year. Has limitations but deserves respect. twitter.com/keyjayandmax/s… Man, the Baker Mayfield slander needs to stop! He went to organization that was all-time bad, set TD record for rookie, helped turn them around, made playoffs, won playoff game (was lights out to beat rival Steelers) and was hurt last year. Has limitations but deserves respect. twitter.com/keyjayandmax/s…

He went on, explaining his "too boring for TV" take on the quarterback:

"But in 2020, he was a top 12 quarterback. He was really good. And then he was injured for most of the last year. I know, ‘wah-wah-wah,’ it's tedious, but this is where I come out. When I come out on these two, I'm gonna go with the more talented guy.”

In other words, the tape doesn't lie and the quarterback has an excuse because of his injuries. However, some point to the bigger picture as being the overarching problem with the quarterback.

JSS @JScottShep @indy_sooner I don’t know why it’s so hard to just say: Baker Mayfield was a legit top 10 QB in 2020, #Browns went 12-6 and won their 1st playoff game in 26 years, and in 2021, he completed 82% of his throws in the 2 games prior to the injuries. Start there. Those are the facts. @indy_sooner I don’t know why it’s so hard to just say: Baker Mayfield was a legit top 10 QB in 2020, #Browns went 12-6 and won their 1st playoff game in 26 years, and in 2021, he completed 82% of his throws in the 2 games prior to the injuries. Start there. Those are the facts.

Baker Mayfield's career so far

Arizona Cardinals v Cleveland Browns

Consistency and interceptions have been an occasional criticism of the much-maligned Cleveland Browns quarterback. In his first season, the he threw for 27 touchdowns, 14 interceptions, and 3,725 yards. The following season, he threw for 3,827 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions. In 2020, he rebounded, throwing for 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

That season, the Browns recorded their first playoff win since 1994. They beat divisional rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers 48-37 in the wildcard round.

In 2021, he threw for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. To Brandt's point, the quarterback played through a shoulder injury for the entire season.

In conclusion, most see the pattern that has emerged as a cause for concern. While NFL greats have consistently put together great seasons, Mayfield has failed to do so.

With a new team yet to appear on the horizon, the question remains as to whether he will be a starter in the 2022 season.

Edited by John Maxwell