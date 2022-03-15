"Baker deserves a bit more" - NFL analysts say Browns' pursuit of Deshaun Watson is unfair on Mayfield 

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was the topic of conversation on the NFL Network morning show GMFB.

The panel stated that the Cleveland quarterback is having a rough offseason and that he’s the best quarterback the franchise has had over the last three decades:

“You know, Baker Mayfield is having a rough offseason. And when we look back at last season, he was banged up, bruised up. He tore a labrum in his shoulder, the thing was frayed. And he had a broken humerus bone, he hurt his knee, he hurt his ankle. I mean, every week the list of injuries. It was like Ben Roethlisberger in Cleveland. It was like, you know, 15 injuries on the injury report. This guy was just held together by glue and ice bags. Here we are now, and all of a sudden it's almost like Browns fans are done with Baker. Like, people want Deshaun Watson now. Like I don't know what's going on in Cleveland. But let's be honest, Baker’s the best quarterback the Browns have had in the last 30 years.”

Former New York Giants and Browns offensive lineman and current NFL analyst Shaun O’Hara shared his thoughts on the 26-year-old signal-caller.

He asserts that it’s not a great look for the Browns to be talking to Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson:

“And I think for the Browns right now it's a bad look for them right now, to be interviewing Deshaun Watson when Baker Mayfield is still in rehab right now. He's got stitches all over his body from everything that he played through for you guys right now. And I just I don't like that for Baker. I don't like that for Browns fans right now. Browns fans. Look, you guys have been through misery at the quarterback position.”

O’Hara concluded his statement by saying how talented Mayfield is and how he deserves a bit more than what’s been given to him:

“I don't understand why more people aren’t sticking up for him. He's a talented player. Take a look at what was going on with the receivers last year. Right? OBJ clearly didn't want to be in Cleveland Jarvis Landry played on one leg. Both those guys are gone. They finally had to make a move for Amari Cooper. But I think that Baker deserves a little bit more than we're giving them right now.”

Baker Mayfield’s career with the Browns

Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield

He was the number one overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft for the Browns. The former Oklahoma Sooner started 13 games in his rookie season for 3,725 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.

He finished second in the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year voting behind Giants running back Saquon Barkley in the 2018 season.

Overall, he has started 59 games for Cleveland, throwing for 14,125 yards, 92 touchdowns, and 56 interceptions. He’s currently third all-time in passing yards and fourth in passing touchdowns in franchise history.

The question now is will Mayfield be under center for the Browns come the start of the 2022 season? We’ll see as this offseason continues to develop.

Edited by Piyush Bisht

LIVE POLL Q. Should the Browns pursue a trade for Deshaun Watson? Yes No 18 votes so far