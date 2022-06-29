“It’s a cap violation” - NFL analyst posits Texans violated salary cap rules in helping Deshaun Watson receive massages

Deshaun Watson may be slowly settling the plethora of lawsuits facing him, but the Houston Texans are starting to feel the pressure ratchet up. Lawyer Tony Buzbee is suing the franchise for the part they played in enabling their quarterback to take the actions he did.

Watson recently settled 20 of the 24 civil cases against him, while Houston received the first of many lawsuits that seem to be headed their way. The quarterback's duration with the Texans is now under the microscope and more and more questions are being asked. The latest question to be asked of the Texans is whether they violated the NFL's salary cap rules by helping the quarterback receive massages.

Speaking on the Business of Sports podcast, NFL analyst Andrew Brandt gave his thoughts on the entire debacle.

Here's what he said:

“The Texans are being brought in on at least one lawsuit and this is curious to me, because there's this, you know, I'm sure they thought they're done with Watson. They got their three first-round picks. 'He's Cleveland's problem now,' but not so fast. Because Tony Buzbee the lawyer and at least one allegation has said, 'Hey, we're suing the Texans.'"

He continued:

"The theory would be that they arranged for and provided for the hotel room, or room where upon massages were given to Deshaun Watson that turned into misconduct and or assault. So this is the theory of suing the Texans. Listen, I think the Texans have to answer some things going on here."

He then said:

"I understand, you make allowances for superstars. That's what happens. You do that. But what did they do, they paid for massage rooms, they paid for services, what did they do? And the NFL might look into this. My salary cap antenna went up. Sure, they paid for this. You can't pay for anything outside of contract. It's a cap violation."

Breaching the salary cap rules is another headache that the Texans could really do without. It will be interesting to see whether anything comes of this and what else is lurking below the surface.

Deshaun Watson's rise and fall with the Houston Texans

Cleveland Browns Introduce Quarterback Deshaun Watson

In 2016, most agreed the Texans were loaded with firepower, but needed a quarterback. That quarterback came in the 2017 draft with the arrival of Deshaun Watson. In his rookie season, he threw for 19 touchdowns against eight interceptions. Though his season was cut short due to an ACL injury, the NFL world had observed his potential and his talent on the field.

2018 was his first full season. In that campaign, he threw for an impressive 26 touchdowns, 4,165 yards and nine interceptions. The Texans made the playoffs but fell at the first hurdle. In 2019, Houston finished with a 10-6 record and won a playoff game. Watson threw for 26 touchdowns, 3,852 yards and 12 interceptions. Great things were expected of the Texans quarterback in the 2020 season.

It did not, however, go as planned. While the quarterback threw for 33 touchdowns, 4,823 yards and seven interceptions, Houston went 4-12. Many point to this as the reason Watson wanted away from the Texans. But before he could pressure the franchise to trade him, a wave of lawsuits engulfed the quarterback, accusing him of sexual misconduct.

As a result, he missed the entire 2021 football season. Meanwhile, the Texans drafted Davis Mills and signed Tyrod Taylor to replace him. Following the 2021 season, Watson received the news that he was not being indicted on any criminal charges. During this brief window when his reputation seemed to be stabilizing, the Cleveland Browns pounced and following a blockbuster trade gave him a five-year, fully-guaranteed 230 million dollar contract.

Contending with the four remaining civil suits and whatever the future may hold, the Browns quarterback now faces a potentially lengthy suspension. As the NFL's investigation into his behavior draws to a close, it will be interesting to see what happens next.

