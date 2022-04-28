“Phoney baloney” - NFL analyst praises Raiders owner for pro-Kaepernick statement

Before his statement about Colin Kaepernick, Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis was panned by many NFL analysts. However, Davis is now getting praised by at least one NFL analyst after making positive statements about Colin Kaepernick. Here's what he had to say, according to a soundbite played on the Pro Football Talk PM podcast:

“Listen, I believe in Colin Kaepernick, and he deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League. I still stand by it. If our coaches and general managers want to bring him in or want him to be the quarterback on this team, I would welcome him with open arms. I think Colin is a very misunderstood human being."

Francis Maxwell @francismmaxwell I see a lot of the same people who vilified Kaepernick for taking a knee to protest police brutality and reveled when he was blackballed as a result, are now voicing their support for the HS coach who knelt in prayer. The hypocrisy is laughable. I see a lot of the same people who vilified Kaepernick for taking a knee to protest police brutality and reveled when he was blackballed as a result, are now voicing their support for the HS coach who knelt in prayer. The hypocrisy is laughable.

Davis continued, saying he initially misunderstood the former quarterback:

"I've gotten a chance to talk to him. I never really knew Colin. And I didn't understand him and I didn't understand the kneeling what that meant initially. Over time, I've learned a little bit more about it. And I understand where he was coming from and he's got a message for society as a whole."

Jason Minnicozzi @JasonForNC Interesting development from Amy Coney Barrett at yesterday’s oral arguments.



Barrett asked, "Even if he's not communicating to an audience, so he's completely silent, he just takes a knee. That's protected speech.”



If only Colin Kaepernick got that kind of respect from SCOTUS Interesting development from Amy Coney Barrett at yesterday’s oral arguments. Barrett asked, "Even if he's not communicating to an audience, so he's completely silent, he just takes a knee. That's protected speech.”If only Colin Kaepernick got that kind of respect from SCOTUS

Davis then praised the quarterback for sacrificing his career to put out a message on behalf of others:

"And I think in the same vein, Colin Kaepernick has sacrificed a lot of the things that he could have been doing in his life and to get a message across about police violence and equity and inclusion in America. And I stand by that.”

Following Davis' remarks, NFL analyst Mike Florio commented on the statements:

“But it's the first time we've had an owner speak like this. I want to hear more. And hopefully it goes in that direction. I'll be surprised if it does. But kudos to Mark Davis for at least saying something other than the c**p we've been hearing for the last five years."

He continued, saying that he applauded the Raiders owner's statement for breaking from what other owners have been saying:

"All the false narratives, all the phony baloney mumbo jumbo this, that, can't do it, can't do it. Blah, blah, blah... Mark Davis... I applaud him for what he said.”

Colin Kaepernick's NFL career

No. 7 at Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers

Colin Kaepernick has been out of the league since the conclusion of the 2016 season. Following a season defined by a 1-10 stretch and kneeling during the national anthem, the quarterback was quietly put out to pasture.

While the end of his time in the NFL was loud for an unconventional cause, the start of his career was noisy for a "normal" reason.

By the end of his fourth year in the NFL, the quarterback had led the San Francisco 49ers to an NFC Championship game and a Super Bowl appearance in 2012 and 2013, respectively. From 2011 to 2016, he boasted a 28-30 record with 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.

Will the quarterback find a new home this season? At nearly 35 years old, the window is shrinking for the quarterback.

